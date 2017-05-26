GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Rudy Gavidia.

Peruvian MMA fighter wins bout with nasty slam KO finish

The world of MMA has seen some nasty knockouts over the years, but there may not be one more brutal than the one which occurred at Fusion FC 27 in Peru on Wednesday night.

A Featherweight interim title clash between Rudy Gavidia and Vicente Vargas was the main event of the evening. Both fighters had very competitive records entering the fight, as Gavidia was 6-2 while Vargas was 7-2.

Three minutes into the first round though, the fight was all over, and it ended in very nasty fashion.

Vargas reached for and attempted to trap Gavidia in a front headlock, which caused him to react by seizing a double leg and hoisting his opponent high into the air before slamming him down hard onto the mat below.

The slam was so hard, as you can see in the video further down in this article, that it rendered Vargas unconscious, leaving him defenseless against Gavidia's pounds which came down on his face while he laid on the ground.

Gavidia, somehow, managed to get a couple of throws in before the referee stepped in and ended the fight, giving him the victory after a brutal knockout slam. This was his seven straight win after going winless in his first two professional bouts.

The referee in Gavidia's fight should have stepped in sooner to stop the Peruvian attacking Vargas while he was defenseless on the floor, but it's the brutal slam which people are going to be talking about, as it has already reminded some fans of a former UFC fighter.

This slam finish has reminded fans of former UFC and now Bellator fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's powerbomb slam of Ricardo Arona for the KO win at Pride Critical Countdown in 2004, as it looked just as brutal and as nasty as that one. Jackson last fought in a losing effort against Muhammed Lawal at Bellator 175 in March earlier this year.

