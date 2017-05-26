GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Petr Cech.

How Arsenal players reacted to Arsene Wenger dropping Petr Cech for FA Cup final

Arsene Wenger's long-term future at Arsenal could well depend on winning the FA Cup.

The Frenchman, having failed to secure Champions League football for his side, faces a race against time to convince critics - and Arsenal's board - that he should stay.

Beating Chelsea to win a third FA Cup in four years would go some way towards doing just that, but the Gunners are underdogs heading into Saturday.

Not only do they face the recently-crowned Premier League champions, but they will do so without centre-back Laurent Koscielny, who was shown red against Everton on Sunday.

As a result, while Chelsea's starting line-up is pretty easy to predict, it's unclear who Wenger will start at the back for Arsenal.

Per Mertesacker could be handed his first start of the season at Wembley, but Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt because of a recent concussion.

Experience will be vital for Arsenal if they're to conquer Chelsea and yet, incredibly, Wenger has opted to drop Petr Cech in favour of David Ospina for the game.

No, seriously. According to the Mirror, Ospina will start in goal in the FA Cup final, despite the fact he is set to leave this summer, most likely for Fenerbahce.

Arsenal fans will likely be angered by news that Cech - arguably their most experienced player - has been dropped for such an important game, and it would seem the players feel the same.

The Mirror's John Cross also reports that Arsenal's players have been left "shocked" by Wenger's decision to not start Cech because of the experience he brings.

And who can blame them? In Koscielny's absence, Arsenal need an authoritative figure like Cech at the back to steady the ship. Without him, who else is there?

Mertesacker is an experienced centre-back, but his lack of game time this season could work against him, while Mustafi, as mentioned, might not even play.

Is anyone else getting a sense of deja vu?

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Petr Cech
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

