WWE

Chris Benoit.

Video: Chris Benoit accidentally used in chip company's promotion

The WWE may be trying to pretend like Chris Benoit never existed, but that doesn't mean everyone else is.

Chris Benoit was arguably one of the greatest in-ring technicians in the history of the professional wrestling industry as he continuously put on great, memorable matches whenever he stepped in between the ropes. However, all of his accomplishments inside the ring were overshadowed by the events that occurred in June of 2007.

Benoit murdered his wife, Nancy, and 7-year-old son, Daniel, in their Georgia home over a three-day period before hanging himself on a weight machine. "The Crippler" reportedly bound his wife before killing her and drugged his son before strangling him.

Medical examiners immediately dismissed the reason for Benoit's actions being due to 'roid rage' despite popular belief.

Tests were performed on Benoit's brain by Julian Bailes, who is head of neurosurgery at West Virginia University, and the astonishing results determined that "Benoit's brain was so severely damaged it resembled the brain of an 85-year-old Alzheimer's patient."

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Benoit was known for being one of the most intense performers inside of the ring which is why fans loved him so much. The damage to his brain took an intense toll on him, however, forming an advanced form of dementia which caused him to sink into a deep depression before murdering himself and his family. 

Benoit's injuries are similar to that of many professional football players in the National Football League (NFL),  whose lives ended in very similar fashion.

The WWE may not promote Benoit or reference him on WWE TV, however, his matches are available on the WWE Network for fans to watch, something Vince McMahon explained in a 2009 interview with WWE Magazine:

"It's not right to pretend he didn't exist. It's one thing to include him as part of a historical perspective, which I believe is okay, and it's another thing to promote him, which is not okay.

"The situation is very similar to that of O.J. Simpson despite his controversy, O.J. was still a part of the NFL scene. You can't deny that he existed."

Walkers, a famous snack company in the UK, began a marketing campaign on Twitter in which fans could win free tickets to the UEFA Champions League final. Fans were told to Tweet selfies using the hashtag #WalkersWave, however, many began Tweeting pictures of famous murderers and criminals.

One fan Tweeted a picture of Benoit, and Walkers actually used it in one of its promotions by accident, not knowing who it actually was. You can check that out here:

What are your thoughts on the company using Benoit's picture by accident? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

John Cena
WWE

