Chelsea can secure their second ever domestic double with a win against Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's men go into the game on the back of a Premier League title celebration week, after lifting the trophy in front of fans at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

They also go into the game at full strength. Not one of Chelsea's first team players is injured, and none are suspended either, meaning Conte can pick his strongest 11.

Arsenal, unfortunately, don't have that same luxury. Laurent Koscielny was sent off on the last day of the league season and will miss the showpiece final at Wembley.

Fellow defender Shkodran Mustafi is also a major doubt with a concussion, meaning Arsene Wenger will be struggling for choice at the back.

Two players have been key to Chelsea's success this season, and likely to play a part on Saturday, are David Luiz and Cesc Fabregas.

The Brazilian centre-back, who returned from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has been one of the best in the league this term.

Luiz featured in 33 of Chelsea's 38 games and helped keep 13 clean sheets, conceding just 26 goals all season.

Fabregas, who started the season on the bench, recently broke back into the starting 11 to help drive the Blues to the title.

The Spaniard has been performing at the top level for over 10 years, during a career with Arsenal, Barcelona and now Chelsea.

Although he is the same age as Luiz, the Brazilian has revealed that he used to play as Fabregas on the PlayStation.

Reminiscing on his teenage years, the 30-year-old told Saturday's matchday programme, as per the Daily Mail:

"He's the same age as me, but when I was just a teenager I played PlayStation with him on my screen – because he did so well so quickly as a young footballer. Now we're in the same team and that's amazing".

Chelsea fans will be hoping that these two players, along with the other nine on the pitch tomorrow, will be able to deliver an eighth FA Cup to Stamford Bridge.

After such a dominating season, they have a great opportunity to do so when they take on a weakened Arsenal side who are looking to salvage their own season.

