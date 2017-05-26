D-Generation X remains to this day one of the greatest professional wrestling stables in the history of the industry.

The group was made up of some of the biggest names in the history of the WWE; such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn. DX ruled the Attitude Era by wreaking havoc on a weekly basis and interrupting Vince McMahon's plans.

The majority of the group's characters were rather colorful, however, there was one proposed member that DX shot down.

Former DX member Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard to talk about a variety of pro wrestling topics, including his run with DX. One topic that was brought up was how current Indy stable 'The Bullet Club' has been inspired by what DX did back in the day (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I'm a big Bullet Club fan. I'm flattered that they were inspired by us. They took our recipe, like the Young Bucks and the 'Too Sweet' sign, but they're also distinctively Bullet Club.

"Even though they are adding on in numbers, they have remained fairly discriminatory in who they add. Marty Scurll is fantastic and I am a big fan of his work.

"They're not just throwing a Bullet Club shirt on a guy to get him over, and that's smart. They need to listen to their gut and not back down."

Waltman then revealed that former WWE writer Vince Russo proposed that Val Venis join DX at one point, but the group didn't feel that he fit the mold:

"Russo wanted to put Val Venis in DX, but we said no. We stuck to our guns because he wasn't right for DX.

"So, for Bullet Club, if New Japan or Ring of Honor wants Bullet Club to do something they don't want to do, Bullet Club needs to remember this is their creation and their baby.

"Stick to your guns. If you feel like someone is not right, then don't let it be done."

Aside from being a member of DX, Waltman was also a member of another one of the most famed factions in pro wrestling history, the NWO. X-Pac stood alongside WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall in the group, who he says was a big impact on his career early on:

"I'm very grateful for Scott Hall's willingness to take me under his wing and help me. That's when our chemistry started.

"Scott already had me in mind when Vince McMahon ran the idea by him. Scott had seen me on ESPN with the Global Wrestling Federation. Scott was like Curt Hennig in the sense that he'd take the younger guys under his wing and try to teach them.

"People like to talk about Scott's selfishness, but he did a lot of selfless work in wrestling that isn't talked about. Scott was very guarded about his knowledge. He didn't share it with everyone."

What are your thoughts on DX denying Val Venis entry into the club?

