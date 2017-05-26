Though many MLB teams have played at least 45 games this season, there are still more than 100 games to go before all is said and done.

That means that, despite how a team has played thus far, there's still hope for a run at the postseason as the calendar flips over to the summer months.

A quick glance at the current MLB standings reveals some surprising teams at the bottom of their division standings, including a couple of teams that have been in the playoffs over the last few years.

Three of those teams still have a chance to climb out of the cellar and into the playoff race, but it will take some hard work and a hot month or two to gain ground on the current division leaders.

These three teams may not be able to climb all the way to the top of their divisions, but they could find themselves in the mix for a wildcard spot by the time the regular season is all said and done.

Toronto Blue Jays

At 21-26, the Blue Jays - who made the ALCS last season - are one of the more disappointing teams in baseball, trailing the American League East-leading New York Yankees by 7.5 games.

However, on Friday night, the Jays will get star third baseman Josh Donaldson back from the disable list, which will help their struggling offense regain its form.

Though the AL East is one of the toughest divisions in baseball, the Blue Jays have proven they can hold their own against the division's powerhouses. There's no reason to think they can't make a nice run once Donaldson is back in the middle of the Toronto batting order.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The NL Central is starting to take shape now, with the defending world champion Chicago Cubs moving to the top of the standings.

However, the last-place Pirates are only four games behind the Cubbies, so they're far from out of the playoff race. They've won their last two games and are 6-4 over their last 10 contests.

The NL Central will likely provide one of the two NL wildcard teams, and there's no reason to think that the Pirates can't work their way into that mix over the next couple of months.

Seattle Mariners

Though the Houston Astros are one of the best teams in baseball with their 32-16 record, the rest of the AL West is mediocre at best.

At 21-27, the Mariners trail Houston by 11 games, but are only three games behind the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, who are tied for second place in the division.

Assuming the Astros continue to run away with the division, the Mariners should set their sights on catching the Rangers, a team that has made it to the postseason the past couple of seasons.

If Seattle can catch up to Texas in the standings, it will be in a good position to snag one of the two AL wildcard spots.

