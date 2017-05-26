GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Diego Costa.

Diego Costa was involved in training ground incident with Nathaniel Chalobah

Chelsea have the chance to complete the double when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Victory will put the cherry on top of what has been a mightily impressive season at Stamford Bridge. And Chelsea have every reason to be confident heading into tomorrow’s game at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal are facing somewhat of a crisis in defence. Laurent Koscielny is suspended following his sending off against Everton last weekend, a game in which Gabriel left on a stretcher through injury.

Meanwhile, Shkodran Mustafi hasn’t trained all week and is a major doubt as he recovers from a concussion.

So Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker and Nacho Monreal could all make up Arsenal’s back three.

At least there’s some solace to be found in the fact that Petr Cech will be in goal, right? Wrong.

The Mirror are reporting that Arsene Wenger is ready to start David Ospina in goal ahead of Arsene Wenger.

All of which is good news for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Costa would love to hurt Arsenal

The Spain international has been something of a thorn in Arsenal’s side over the years and he would love nothing more than to ruin the Gunners’ only chance of glory this season.

Costa has had an indifferent season at the west London club, starring on the pitch but being involved in some bust-ups off of it.

Back in January, it was reported that Costa was involved in a row with Antonio Conte after having his head turned by a lucrative offer from China.

That report was quickly denied by the club. But according to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, it wasn’t the only time Costa lost his cool on the training ground.

October incident with Nathaniel Chalobah

Law claims that Costa lost his temper with Nathaniel Chalobah in training prior to the Blues’ EFL Cup defeat to West Ham United in October.

Apparently the incident was quickly defused, so it never entered the public domain, but Chelsea players were “concerned” for a split second that Costa could injure the young midfielder.

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Costa can be a delight

When he’s at his happiest, such as kidnapping Conte from his press conference after Chelsea won the title, Costa can be a delight.

But he’ll certainly let you know if you’ve upset him.

It’s not yet known whether Saturday’s game will be Costa’s last in a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea fans will miss his antics if it does turn out to be his final outing.

What's your prediction for Saturday's match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Nathaniel Chalobah
Frank Lampard

