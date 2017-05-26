It's not unusual for football managers to have players they continue to sign wherever they go. Whichever club they manager, certain players always seem to follow them along the way.

Harry Redknapp, to be fair to him, has about 18 players that could easily fall into that category, and it would be no great shock to see Niko Kranjcar holding up a Birmingham shirt at some point during the summer.

The former Spurs boss has had the privilege of managing some great players over the years, and in another attempt to 'get the old band back together' he's extended an offer to ex-Tottenham full-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto to come and link up with him again at St Andrews during the transfer window.

Now 33, Assou-Ekotto is currently seeing out a one-year deal with Ligue 1 side Metz, and will be available on a free transfer once his contract is complete.

Redknapp believes that the Cameroon international still has something to offer in the English second tier and hopes to have him on board as he looks to build on a season that nearly saw the Blues drop down to League One.

However, instead of having a club to compete with for the player's signature, he has a whole other industry, specifically the porn industry.

Yep, while there are many, many reasons for a player to not want to sign for Birmingham City, it seems the biggest thing holding Assou-Ekotto back from heading to the West Midlands is that he wants to become a porn star.

There was once upon a time when retiring footballers would run pubs and shops, or become postmen, and now it seems that porn is a genuine career path.

Speaking to the Spurs Show podcast, Redknapp said: "The only trouble is that he's admitted he wants to be a pornstar. Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that.

"What a good player. He could well end up in the Birmingham colours next year, Benoit."

Assou-Ekotto has featured for Redknapp twice already, at Spurs and again on loan with QPR towards the end of his spell at White Hart Lane.

He's since been playing in France with Saint Etienne and Metz, though after Redknapp's comments there will surely be a weirdly large amount of people keeping tabs on what the player's next move will be.

