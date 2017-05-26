Arsenal have the chance to finish a disappointing season strongly on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Arsene Wenger's side will miss out on Champions League football for the first time in 21 years next year after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Manchester City and Liverpool won on the final day of the season to hold off competition from the Gunners and ensure the North London club will be playing Europa League football in 2017/18.

To secure FA Cup glory at Wembley, Arsenal will have to beat the newly crowned league champions.

The Blues were able to dominate domestic football this term without any continental distractions after they missed out on European competition altogether.

And Chelsea certainly made the most of their weekday's off. The lack of European football also meant that they were able to keep much of their first team squad fully fit each week.

Ahead of the cup final, Antonio Conte has no injuries or suspensions and he can pick his strongest 11.

Wenger, though, doesn't have the same luxury. He's missing a number of key players. Laurent Koscielny was sent off on the final day of the season and will miss Saturday's showpiece event.

Gabriel was stretchered off in the same game, and another defender, Shkodran Mustafi, is a major doubt, after suffering a concussion this week.

That means Arsenal are struggling at the back. However, they have had some good news, as makeshift wingback Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian, was confirmed fit ahead of tomorrow's game.

The Englishman has shifted into a more defensive position in recent months, and it's a move that's paid off for Wenger.

He assisted Nacho Monreal's equaliser in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. Without that goal, Arsenal arguably wouldn't be preparing for the final.

Ahead of the biggest game of their season, Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed he's been studying hard to become a better wingback.

He told Goal:

"I take note of anyone when they play. Tottenham play with that formation, Chelsea play with that formation. There's a lot of teams who have played with that formation, so I watch all the full-backs, the left-back, the right-back."

The 23-year-old also named one player in particular, who he's been watching closely:

"When I've watched Dani Alves recently, he might not play the five at the back, but the way he plays, he marches on and he adds a lot in an attacking sense as well as defensively. Players like that, you watch and you learn from them."

Although the Arsenal man has a long way to go before he can match the likes of Alves, fans will love the fact that he's taken to his new role comfortably, and appears to be happy in defence.

