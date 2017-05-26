X-Pac may be feeling a little better after today.

Earlier this month it was announced that former WWE Superstar Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was arrested at an airport on his way to an indy appearance in the UK. Cops stopped him at customs claiming that he tried to get meth and weed through.

He also had an outstanding warrant for a prior DUI arrest, which didn't make things any better. He was arrested and transferred to a nearby jail and posted a $35,000 bail. It's no secret that Waltman has a history of drug abuse, so it was a bit scary seeing that he might have relapsed after staying clean for so long.

Article continues below

A large sum of cash was also found on Waltman, in addition to the quantity of drugs, making officers believe that he intended to sell the drugs and the large sum of cash was a result of a past sale.

His former girlfriend and fellow WWE Superstar Chyna recently passed away from drug abuse, as she was found dead in her apartment after an overdose.

Article continues below

Waltman immediately proclaimed his innocence on his podcast, stating that the officers mistook yeast infection pills for meth, and claimed he had a medical marijuana card. He also took and passed a polygraph (lie detector) test last week to further prove his case:

Last night, Sam Roberts took to Twitter and reported that the DA rejected Waltman's case and that he has been cleared of all charges. Waltman has yet to announce the news himself, as he is most likely saving his reaction for his podcast.

The timing of all of this couldn't be any worse, as the match Waltman was set to partake in during his UK appearance was advertised as being the last of his career. After recent events, it should be interesting to see where and who X-Pac wrestles his last match against.

One can only hope that Waltman truly is done with his troubled past life abusing narcotics, as it would be a shame to lose yet another legend of the business way before it's their time to go. Hopefully, he is able to put on a great last match as he walks away from his pro wrestling career.

What are your thoughts on X-Pac being cleared of all the charges brought against him in his recent airport arrest? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms