The La Liga title race went down to the wire last weekend as Spain's top league drew to a close.

In the end, it was Real Madrid who pipped rivals Barcelona to the post, finishing three points ahead of them at the top.

The two teams had been fighting it out at the top all season and were far ahead of third place Atletico Madrid, who finished with 78 points.

Both sides also have another chance to pick up silverware this term. Real take on Juventus in the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3.

They are bidding to become the first team to win the tournament in back to back years, since its rebrand in 1992.

Luis Enrique's Barca are going for a win in the slightly less glamorous Copa del Rey final. They play Alaves on Saturday and are strong favourites against their opponents who finished ninth in La Liga.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, defender Gerard Pique has been discussing the season that's about to come to a close.

The 30-year-old expressed his disappointment over some of the refereeing decisions in the Spanish league this year, suggesting that not all teams are treated the same.

There's little doubt that some of the bigger teams have certainly benefitted from decisions over the course of the season and this is something that Pique admits:

"The referees have been able to influence things; I'm not going to draw up a list of when we have been favoured or when it's happened to our opponents," he said ahead of the clash against Alaves, as per Goal.

With that in mind, he also suggested one thing La Liga should implement to ensure the league is fair for all teams.

"It's clear that we should implement VAR [Video Assistant Referees]. With VAR, the refereeing errors will be reduced and therefore we'll all be on equal terms. It will take a lot of the responsibility from the referees on vital decisions, like penalties and goals, and they will make far fewer mistakes."

Although he's not using it as an excuse, Barca fans could argue that a number of important decisions regularly go in favour of rivals Madrid, rather than against them.

It's especially apparent when the big teams play the smaller ones, and Luis Enrique's side have had their fair share of decisions too.

