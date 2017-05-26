For some professional footballers, being included in the FIFA video game just isn’t enough.

Take Jamie Vardy for instance. During the Leicester City star’s spellbinding 2015-16 season, he received an upgrade to his FIFA 16 Ultimate Team card.

His pace was bumped from 88 to 92; his shooting went up six points, from 70 to 76; and his overall rating was increased to 75 from 71.

But the England international still found reason to complain. He wasn’t happy that his defensive rating had only jumped from 42 to 44.

When asked if there was anything he’d chance about his new Ultimate Team card, Vardy said, per Squawka: “Yeah, probably my defending. I think I do actually work quite hard at getting back sometimes so get the defence up a bit."

It must be his competitive spirit. The average Joe would love to be included in FIFA, and would have no complaints if their overall rating was 20.

Mats Hummels has wanted a FIFA boost

Another player who has expressed his disappointment over his FIFA rating is Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels.

Back in December, the centre-back insisted that he wanted his speed rating on FIFA 17 to be higher than 70. Hummels’ standard card had just 64 pace.

“Speed >70 in the next FIFA Game￼,” Hummels responded when a fan asked him what he wanted for his birthday on Twitter.

Hummels has got his wish

Hummels now has reason to celebrate after EA Sports announced their Bundesliga Team of the Season for 2016-17.

The 28-year-old was correctly named in the team, along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele, and his card is pretty special.

Hummels’ TOTS card has an overall rating of 94, with 97 defending, 93 physical, 90 passing and 88 dribbling.

And Hummels’ pace? It’s 71!

Hummels reacts on Twitter

A fan on Twitter alerted the Germany international to his rating, saying: “Congratulations @matshummels for getting over 70 pace.”

Hummels responded, saying: Now we talkin’, and adding a smiling emoji.

Check out the former Borussia Dortmund defender’s tweet below.

Hummels might be happy but in a game so reliant on pace, 71 just isn’t going to cut it. Especially when Aubamayeng’s TOTS card has 99 pace.

Does Hummels deserve more than 71 pace on FIFA? Let us know in the comments section below!

