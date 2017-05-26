GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mats Hummels.

Mats Hummels reacts after receiving more than 70 pace in latest FIFA card

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For some professional footballers, being included in the FIFA video game just isn’t enough.

Take Jamie Vardy for instance. During the Leicester City star’s spellbinding 2015-16 season, he received an upgrade to his FIFA 16 Ultimate Team card.

His pace was bumped from 88 to 92; his shooting went up six points, from 70 to 76; and his overall rating was increased to 75 from 71.

Article continues below

But the England international still found reason to complain. He wasn’t happy that his defensive rating had only jumped from 42 to 44.

When asked if there was anything he’d chance about his new Ultimate Team card, Vardy said, per Squawka: “Yeah, probably my defending. I think I do actually work quite hard at getting back sometimes so get the defence up a bit."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Man Utd want one Real Madrid player in exchange for David de Gea [Marca]

Man Utd want one Real Madrid player in exchange for David de Gea [Marca]

It must be his competitive spirit. The average Joe would love to be included in FIFA, and would have no complaints if their overall rating was 20.

Mats Hummels has wanted a FIFA boost

Another player who has expressed his disappointment over his FIFA rating is Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels.

Back in December, the centre-back insisted that he wanted his speed rating on FIFA 17 to be higher than 70. Hummels’ standard card had just 64 pace.

“Speed >70 in the next FIFA Game￼,” Hummels responded when a fan asked him what he wanted for his birthday on Twitter.

Hummels has got his wish

Hummels now has reason to celebrate after EA Sports announced their Bundesliga Team of the Season for 2016-17.

The 28-year-old was correctly named in the team, along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele, and his card is pretty special.

Hummels’ TOTS card has an overall rating of 94, with 97 defending, 93 physical, 90 passing and 88 dribbling.

And Hummels’ pace? It’s 71!

p1bh2simc81n2j6uanutj51oel9.jpg

Hummels reacts on Twitter

A fan on Twitter alerted the Germany international to his rating, saying: “Congratulations @matshummels for getting over 70 pace.”

Hummels responded, saying: Now we talkin’, and adding a smiling emoji.

Check out the former Borussia Dortmund defender’s tweet below.

Hummels might be happy but in a game so reliant on pace, 71 just isn’t going to cut it. Especially when Aubamayeng’s TOTS card has 99 pace.

Does Hummels deserve more than 71 pace on FIFA? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Robert Lewandowski
EA SPORTS FIFA
Borussia Dortmund
Manuel Neuer
Mario Gotze
Bundesliga
Football
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich
Germany Football

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Man Utd want one Real Madrid player in exchange for David de Gea [Marca]

Man Utd want one Real Madrid player in exchange for David de Gea [Marca]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Lesnar's likely opponent for Great Balls of Fire

Brock Lesnar's likely opponent for Great Balls of Fire

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again