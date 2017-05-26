GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alan Shearer.

Alan Shearer replies after Premier League warn him to watch out for Harry Kane

Football News
If Harry Kane stays in the Premier League for the duration of his career, there’s every chance he can break Alan Shearer’s record as the league’s all-time top goalscorer.

Shearer finished his career with 260 strikes. Kane, just 23, already has 78 goals to his name.

The Mirror worked out that, at his current rate of 0.67 goals per game, it will take Kane another nine years to surpass Shearer’s record.

They even took into consideration possible injuries and suspensions, working out that the England international needs to make another 272 appearances in the top flight to reach 261 goals if his current scoring rate remains the same.

Kane won the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the second straight season after an end-of-season flurry saw him overtake Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.

The striker scored eight goals in the last three games of the season - an incredible return - to finish on 29 league goals.

Lineker: 'Kane is the real deal'

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, who knew a thing or two about scoring goals for Tottenham and England, believes Kane is the “real deal”.

"I can say he’s excellent and he’s becoming – if he’s not already – a world-class striker," Lineker told FourFourTwo. "I like his mindset – he loves playing at a high level, he’s not afraid of it.

"I don’t want to compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo because he is one of the great players of all-time, but Harry has the drive to score goals that someone like he has. He will shoot from anywhere, and I love that.

"He’s the real deal, and I think he’s going to score a lot of goals for England as well as Spurs because he has every facet of the game that you need, except perhaps blistering pace."

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Lineker added that Kane reminds him of Shearer.

"He reminds me very much of Alan Shearer – strikes the ball well, is very good in the air, a goalscorer, driven and can be selfish when he needs to be,” he added.

“So I think he does have many of the same traits that Alan had.”

Shearer has commented on Kane's record

And what does Shearer think of it all?

After Kane took home the Golden Boot for the second time, the Newcastle legend tweeted: “Keep going and I might start worrying!”

But Shearer sounded less agitated when the Premier League tweeted him to watch out for Kane.

“@HKane is coming for you,” the Premier League’s official Twitter account said.

Shearer’s response was perfect.

“So were Rooney, Cole, Lamps, Henry, Fowler, Owen…..” he hit back.

Check it out below.

Shearer 1-0 Premier League.

Premier League Experience - Mumbai

Can Harry Kane surpass Alan Shearer's record? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Newcastle United
England Football
Alan Shearer
Football
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

