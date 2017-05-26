GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

McGregor vs. Mayweather reportedly being targeted for Fall

The rumors continue to run rampant regarding the possible boxing superfight between UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor missed a press conference last summer for his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 200, as he preferred to continue training instead, but was removed from the card as a result. The Irishman then teased retirement for a short period of time, thus sparking the rumors that he could transition to boxing and fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an epic sport vs. sport clash inside the squared circle.

Although all is now well between McGregor and the promotion, the rumors continued to circulate that he could meet "Money" inside the ring, prompting UFC President Dana White to attempt and make the bout happen. 

It was reported last week that a deal between McGregor and the UFC to make the fight happen had been struck, leaving negotiations with Mayweather all that remains before the fight is made official. White claimed that McGregor vs. Mayweather lost its target date in September to Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, but one Showtime executive claims a backup plan is already in place.

Showtime Executive Vice President  Stephen Espinoza recently did an interview with Fight Hype to talk about the potential matchup between "Notorious" and the undefeated Mayweather, and claimed that the fight could go down this fall (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“I think the date really is a function of how long it takes to get a deal done because the reality is, it took a long time for the UFC and Conor to reach an agreement to allow Conor to participate.

"Now the real negotiations start which is the Floyd side versus the Conor-UFC side. If that drags on then you’re probably looking at late this year. If it really drags on then you’re looking at early next year.

"But if people are as motivated as they seem to be – I know how badly Floyd wants it – if we get this wrapped up pretty quickly we could be seeing it early fall.

"That’s the goal. That’s what we’ve heard from Floyd. Now it’s just getting into a room and seeing if people will be reasonable on the kind of deal that they’re looking for.”

What are your thoughts on the possibility that McGregor and Mayweather could finally settle their differences inside the boxing ring this fall? Will you be clicking the 'order' button? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Saul Alvarez
Boxing

