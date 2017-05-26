Dwyane Wade's homecoming return to his hometown of Chicago didn't go as well as hoped after the Bulls were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Wade, like the vast majority of NBA players, is just a viewing fan of the playoffs as a third NBA Finals match between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers prepares to tip-off on July 1. Gone are the days when Wade was the one getting ready for the big dance in June.

Wade has three rings on his career and can't be too upset over how his career has turned out, becoming a superstar after he eviscerated the Dallas Mavericks for his first NBA title in a stunning finals series. He had nothing but well wishes for his former teammate, tweeting his congratulations.

Wade and James enjoyed an incredible run together in South Beach, reaching the NBA Finals four times in a row and winning two championships. They may have not reached the claims of the infamous "not one, not two, not three, not four, not five..." claim, but there's no doubt about the amazing success they enjoyed.

Dwayne had the perfect way to congratulate LeBron, connecting the dots between their time together and how James never stopped reaching the pinnacle even after he joined a team that hadn't seen the playoffs after he left:

That's a perfect tweet, incorporating their four title runs together as a way to say, "wow, seven NBA Finals in a row as the unquestioned best player on the team is downright incredible." It's further proof that the Eastern Conference has absolute no answer for LeBron.

Wade even admitting that there's a tinge of jealousy to watching his friend continue finding his way to the NBA Finals is great. Surely most NBA players would much rather be competing in the NBA Finals than watching them, especially if someone who's had the prolific career Wade has is feeling it even in the slightest.

James may have replaced Wade and Chris Bosh with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, but there's no doubt the friendship Dwyane and LeBron had and still have is something unique. It seemed right watching them play together on the court while enjoying life off of it.

LeBron left Wade and Miami behind and likely hasn't looked back. What reason is there to think about the past when there are still championships to be captured in the future?