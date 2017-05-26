GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Silva and Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe tweets Bernardo Silva after Manchester City transfer is confirmed

Pep Guardiola has delivered the first message to Manchester City’s Premier League rivals by completing the signing of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco.

The highly-rated midfielder, who shone against Man City in the Champions League earlier in the season, arrives in a move worth £43 million, according to BBC Sport.

Silva, 22, will join the Manchester club on July 1.

The Portuguese spoke of his desire to work with Pep Guardiola as one of the key influences behind his decision to leave France.

He told CityTV: “It feels great. To be honest I’m now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great.

“I’m very happy to be part of Manchester City’s team and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.”

Chance to work with Guardiola

Silva added: “If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best. Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by [Pep] Guardiola, you don’t say no.

"As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It’s great to be working with him and to have this opportunity.”

Silva was brilliant last season...

Silva played an instrumental role as Monaco won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-final of the Champions League. The Portugal international, who can play anywhere in midfield or in more advanced areas, scored 10 goals and recorded the same number of assists in all competitions.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-MAN CITY

... as was Mbappe

More important to Monaco’s success, though, was Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene this season, scoring 26 goals and earning recognition as one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

It certainly won’t be long before Mbappe follows Silva out of the doors at Stade Louis II.

Mbappe tweeted Silva upon Monaco exit

Mbappe tweeted his soon-to-be former teammate after the deal was confirmed.

“Good luck my friend. Have a good time at the Etihad Stadium @BernardoCSilva,” Mbappe wrote, adding a tearful emoji and a love heart.

Who knows, City certainly have the funds to pay for Mbappe one day - even if his price tag does exceed £100m.

Will Bernardo Silva be a good signing for Man City? Let us know in the comments section below!

