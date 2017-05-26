Chelsea are bidding to secure a second ever domestic double when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final tomorrow.



Antonio Conte's team secured their fifth Premier League title a number of weeks ago and lifted the trophy in front of fans at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

They now face an Arsenal side who are looking to end a disappointing season strongly by winning some silverware.

Chelsea go into the match at full strength. Conte has no injuries or suspensions to deal with, so he can field a full strength side at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger, though, does not have the same luxury. He is missing a number of defenders for the cup final.

Laurent Koscielny is suspended after picking up a red card on the last day of the league season against Everton and both Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi are set to miss out through injury.

As the Gunners are so weakened at the back, Chelsea have been made strong favourites to win their eighth FA Cup.

The reason the Blues have been so dominant throughout this season is because of the quality they have on the pitch.

That, paired with the fact they were able to keep most of the team fit each week due to no midweek European football, meant they could run away with the title.

After gaining qualification back into the Champions League next season, expect Conte to spend big this summer to ensure his team aren't just there to make up the numbers.

Although drastic changes don't need to be made, there is space for a number of big names to come in and former Chelsea winger Joe Cole believes he knows who the club should sign.

In a recent interview in Florida, where he plays his club football for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, he told Goal:

"I’d go, ‘Go get me Aguero or Sanchez or both, and I want no one else,' and I can guarantee you they’ll win the league next year."

It's no surprise he picked these two players. They're both proven in the Premier League and are up there with the best players in the division.

Both also may be on their way out of their clubs this summer. Sanchez is stalling on a contract with Arsenal, and Aguero appears to be being pushed out of the door by Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.

There's no doubt that most Chelsea fans would love to see either of those players at the club.

Cole is clearly a massive admirer of them both, and wants to see Roman Abramovich capitalise on their situations:

"You think Aguero and Sanchez there’s maybe little bit of instability at their clubs so I’d be moving heaven and earth to get both of them, or one of them."

