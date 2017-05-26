Bernardo Silva today became Pep Guardiola’s first signing of the summer.

The 22-year-old will join Manchester City from Monaco in a deal worth £43 million, BBC Sport reports.

It’s a clear show of Guardiola’s intent. After watching his side finish third in the Premier League this term, 15 points behind Chelsea, the Spaniard is desperate to ensure his side don’t fall so far short next season.

Article continues below

Silva will be just the start as the City boss looks to challenge Jose Mourinho in the transfer window. The season has just ended, but the battle for the biggest names in Europe is just getting started.

The Portugal international, who shone against City in the Champions League this year, spoke of his desire to help the Citizens achieve their goals in the coming seasons.

Article continues below

“It feels great to be coming to City,” Silva told CityTV.

“I’m going to be joining one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great. I can’t wait to begin trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

“Manchester City over the last few years has played to win and I want to win medals. When I spoke to the people at Manchester City they always told me their goal was to win titles and that is also my goal.

“So, I’m here with all the amazing players that we have, the coach and all the team that is behind us, I think we can do it.”

Why Silva's shirt number could cause havoc

With Sergio Aguero wearing the No.10 shirt at City, there’s no chance for Silva to wear the number he wore during his time at Monaco.

He’s had to settle for No.20 instead, Eliaquim Mangala’s former number.

Which could cause some confusion among fans and commentators, for fellow Silva, David, wears 21.

They will play close to each other on the pitch, have the same hair colour and, according to WhoScored.com, are both 173cm in height.

This could cause chaos.

Bernardo: 'I watched David as a kid'

Bernardo Silva spoke of his excitement at the chance to play with David, insisting that he used to watch the Spaniard as a kid.

“David Silva is one of the best players in the world,” he added. “I look forward to learning from him and to see what he can teach me.

“I look forward to playing with him. To have this opportunity is fantastic. When I was a kid I was looking at him and some other players, now to have the chance to play with them is great.”

Will Bernardo Silva be a good signing for Man City? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms