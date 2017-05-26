Antoine Griezmann is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment.

He starred for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season, scoring 16 goals and making eight assists in 36 games.

He also managed to find the net six times in 12 Champions League games, catching the attention of fans across the continent in the process.

After a couple of brilliant seasons in Madrid, rumours about a potential move have been circling.

Some suggest he is going to move across town to rivals Real Madrid, some believe he's going to join Paris Saint-Germain, but at the moment, the most talked about rumour is one linking him to Manchester United.

The Frenchman needs to be playing at the highest level and that means he needs a club that are in the Champions League.

After Wednesday night's Europa League final win against Ajax, Jose Mourinho's side will be back in Europe's elite competition next season.

And because of this, the idea of another £80 million plus move to Old Trafford has been on everyone's minds.

There is not a team in the world that wouldn't benefit from Griezmann's quality. Therefore, not much has been done to quell rumours that he could be on his way to Manchester.

Although most clubs would want him, only few can afford him and United are one of those.

Once again, the 26-year-old has hinted about his future and has spoken out about where he's likely to be next season.

Well, he tweeted about it.

A message on the Frenchman's official Twitter account was posted at 21:15 Friday night.

Roughly translated from French, it reads:

"All the rumours are unfounded, I'm always Colchonero [Atletico]. My direction will be established after discussion with my Sports Advisor."

Although the tweet seems to suggest he's in favour of staying at the moment, that could always change.

The message does not completely commit Griezmann to Atletico, suggesting that perhaps later this summer, he could be on the move.

