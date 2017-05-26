GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Antoine Griezmann posts a tweet about his future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antoine Griezmann is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment. 

He starred for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season, scoring 16 goals and making eight assists in 36 games. 

He also managed to find the net six times in 12 Champions League games, catching the attention of fans across the continent in the process. 

Article continues below

After a couple of brilliant seasons in Madrid, rumours about a potential move have been circling. 

Some suggest he is going to move across town to rivals Real Madrid, some believe he's going to join Paris Saint-Germain, but at the moment, the most talked about rumour is one linking him to Manchester United. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Borussia Dortmund's best player has apparently just handed in a transfer request

Borussia Dortmund's best player has apparently just handed in a transfer request

The Frenchman needs to be playing at the highest level and that means he needs a club that are in the Champions League. 

After Wednesday night's Europa League final win against Ajax, Jose Mourinho's side will be back in Europe's elite competition next season.  

And because of this, the idea of another £80 million plus move to Old Trafford has been on everyone's minds.  

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-REALMADRID

There is not a team in the world that wouldn't benefit from Griezmann's quality. Therefore, not much has been done to quell rumours that he could be on his way to Manchester.

Although most clubs would want him, only few can afford him and United are one of those.

Once again, the 26-year-old has hinted about his future and has spoken out about where he's likely to be next season.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-REALMADRID

Well, he tweeted about it. 

A message on the Frenchman's official Twitter account was posted at 21:15 Friday night. 

Roughly translated from French, it reads: 

"All the rumours are unfounded, I'm always Colchonero [Atletico]. My direction will be established after discussion with my Sports Advisor."

Although the tweet seems to suggest he's in favour of staying at the moment, that could always change. 

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-REALMADRID

The message does not completely commit Griezmann to Atletico, suggesting that perhaps later this summer, he could be on the move.

Should Manchester United sign Griezmann? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Jinder Mahal could be WWE champion for longer than you think

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he didn't like Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE debut

Borussia Dortmund's best player has apparently just handed in a transfer request

Borussia Dortmund's best player has apparently just handed in a transfer request

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Lesnar's likely opponent for Great Balls of Fire

Brock Lesnar's likely opponent for Great Balls of Fire

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again