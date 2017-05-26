Professional sports writers and analysts have the unforgiving task of making predictions on any number of topics.

Those predictions go on to live forever, sometimes through the written word, other time through video. There's essentially no way to correctly predict the outcome of every sports event or happening ever, but this find on Stephen A. Smith is absolutely brutal.

Smith is known for his over-the-top personality and outlandish takes, but he might now be known as the guy who can't predict an NBA Finals correctly. Smith has incorrectly predicted the NBA Finals for the last six playoffs, and one Reddit user decided to put it all together.

The video, which can be seen here, features Smith giving his incorrect prediction year after year after year. There's a 50 percent chance for him to pick a correct team, all stats and basketball aside, and somehow he's gotten it wrong six times in a row.

Here's the video proof.

"I've gotta give Miami the edge and probably seven games," Smith said of the 2011 championship series between the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat.

Dallas went on to beat the Heat in six game series, giving Dirk Nowitzki a bit of revenge for the Heat beating the Mavericks in the finals.

Smith then predicts the Oklahoma City Thunder will beat the Heat in the NBA Finals the following year, and once against is proven wrong after LeBron James captured the first of his three titles in a lopsided five-game series. Would he pick LeBron capture that elusive ring? No.

"I think Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs pull it off. I'm picking the San Antonio Spurs to win this series," Smith predicted for the 2013 NBA Finals.

The Heat would win back-to-back titles with their victory over the Spurs, defying Stephen A.'s predictions. After picking against LeBron all those years he won his ring, and Smith was convinced. The three-peat was coming for the Heat in 2014, he predicts

"When you go up against a great team, it takes a superstar to close the deal baby. And it is time, it is apropos, it is perfect timing for LeBron James... for Kings James to show that he's got some Jordan-esque skills," Smith predicts for the 2014 championship.

The Spurs would go on to easily handle the Heat, ending James' era of dominance in South Beach. James would change things up by going back to Cleveland, but Smith's "dominant" streak of predicting the NBA Finals champion would remain the same.

Smith picked the Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals in 2015, and the Warriors to repeat in 2016. Both wrong.

Lesson? If you want to "predict" the winner of the NBA Finals, just pick opposite of Stephen A.

