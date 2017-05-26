GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman reveals his Chipotle order fit for massive men like him

Braun Strowman is a massive man, a Monster Among Men as he calls himself, and all that size doesn't build itself.

Strowman's a physical specimen, so much so that it's undoubtedly part of what makes him such a convincing heel in the WWE universe. He's a believable mountain of a villain, able to physically overpower whomever he chooses. 

The only thing stopping Strowman right now? An elbow injury that has his sidelined, either for several months - as the WWE reported - or for about one more month as others have reported the WWE's timetable is still a work. Either way, it's made some free time for Braun to burn. 

In that free time he seems to have found a moment to jump on a podcast with Dave Shoemaker of The Ringer. Braum talked about a variety of things, but perhaps most interesting and off-the-wall was what he had to say about his eating habits. 

Shoemaker asks Braum the question on everyone's minds: How much food does he eat?

"You know, I don’t really keep track of stuff. If I’m hungry, I eat. A lot of guys that I work with [are] so worried about, “Oh, I gotta eat here or there or this and that.” I just eat, man. I don’t care.

"Yeah, I mean, I go out to eat, I eat three entrées usually. I binge-eat Chipotle during the week and snack in between meals, and yeah, I’m kinda like a cow. I just graze all day long," Strowman said.

Chipotle's are on just about every corner in America these days, alluring customers in who want to build their own burritos to their liking. Strowman seems to skip out on the burrito aspect of it, instead. 

"The one that’s by my house in Orlando, I can walk in and they just start making it ’cause I eat the exact same thing every time I go in there. I walk through the door and I just walk to the cash register because they make it and it’s done," Strowman said.

What's in that bowl? One scoop of rice, grilled vegetables, three scoops of steak, two scoops of chicken, guacamole, corn and sour cream. The Ringer was kind enough to figure out the numbers on this, and it amounts to being a 1470 calorie meal. 

When you've got massive muscles to fuel, you need massive meals to get the job done. Braum's burrito bowl sounds 

Topics:
WWE
Braun Strowman
