When identifying the best power hitter in the MLB, the discussion usually starts and ends with Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Known for his mammoth blasts, the 6’6”, 249-pound physical specimen has hit 219 home runs in 872 career games spanning seven professional seasons.

While injuries have been a major concern for Stanton in recent years and have thus diminished the possibility of some record-setting cumulative season-long stats, he has proven that when healthy, no one can hit a ball harder or further than him consistently.

Article continues below

On Friday night, Stanton blasted a two-run shot in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels.

Not only did it give his team an early lead, but the ball also traveled 462 feet.

Article continues below

Check out the epic blast in the below:

Astonishingly, it was Stanton’s 25th home run since he entered the league back in 2010 that passed the 460-foot mark.

As you can imagine, that number is astronomically high. Consider the following stat that shows just how jaw-dropping it really is:

That’s right. Stanton alone has hit 11 more 460-foot home runs than the next team on the list.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Edwin Encarnación, Nelson Cruz and Justin Upton are tied for second on the list of most 460-foot homers since 2010 with six apiece. Therefore, Stanton has more 460-footers than the next three closest players combined since he entered the league.

Life is good right now for Stanton. Not only is he healthy and producing for the Marlins with 12 homers and 33 RBIs so far through 46 games, but he also purchased an incredible new pad that spans three floors at the top of a Miami high-rise condo building.

Add that to the “things you can do when you sign a 13-year, $325 million contract” list. In case you might be wondering, that amounts to about $68,493 per day.

Since the MLB’s All-Star festivities will take place in Miami this season, expect Stanton to defend his Home Run Derby crown in front of his home fans.

Due to the fact that he’s only played over 123 games in a full season just two times in seven years, Stanton’s career-high in home runs in a single season is 37, which he accomplished in both 2012 and 2014. He has also only passed the 100 RBI threshold once, in 2014.

If he stays off of the DL, he should be in the hunt to post a career-high in both of those categories this season as he looks to prove that not only is he the most dangerous power hitter in the game, but that he can stay on his two feet over the course of a full 162-game season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms