As seen in the past, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman loves trying to get under the skin of his opponents.

Perhaps the most opinionated and outspoken player in the entire NFL, Norman treats the media with brutally-honest answers and in the process, he hypes up his teammates and calls out his opponents on a regular basis.

While the NFL season is still a few months away, Norman’s trash-talk is already at an All-Pro level.

Since the NFC East is filled with excellent receiving talent, with Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant, New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Philadelphia Eagles newcomer Alshon Jeffery in the mix, Norman will seemingly have his hands full this year.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne, Norman explained that the divisional battles are going to be extra spicy this season:

"Trust me when I tell you, it's going to be bad blood this year," Norman predicted. "You think the NFC East didn't like each other before? This year right here? There's going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I'm going to be honest with you: This s--- is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety [D.J. Swearinger] that don't give a f--- and I definitely don't. And I know they don't have that many people on the offense who do on their side."

After making that prediction, he decided to diss both Bryant and Beckham Jr. First, he offered some scathing words about Bryant’s current skill set:

"That's a guy. Just a guy. Dez was Dez in 2012, '13, '14. Maybe '14. Now? He's a guy,” Norman said.

He continued, ”He doesn't 'wow' you. For me, he don't. For other guys, he probably will do the worst to them because he'll bully them. But you can't bully a bully. You know what I'm saying? That's why his game doesn't resonate to me.”

Ouch.

As imagined, no comments from Norman would be complete before verbally destroying his arch-nemesis, Beckham Jr. Here’s what he had to say about the man that he famously clashed with in both 2015 and 2016:

"He tries to be a tough guy. He tries to put on this persona which he's not. Because he's always going to have his head on a swivel. Always. Always when we play each other," Norman explained. ”He's scary like that. He does things that he normally wouldn't do because of all the pressure and added hype that he has to put on his whole persona. He's not this guy. If you go back and watch the games in which we play compared to the games we don't play each other, he's a totally different guy.”

Norman and the Redskins open the season against the Eagles on September 10, take on the Cowboys for the first time on October 29 and square off against the Giants for the first time all the way on November 23.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Redskins will be contenders in 2017, but one thing is for certain: their six divisional games will be must-see television mainly due to Norman’s beef with the opposing wideouts.

