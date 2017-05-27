As if Chelsea fans needed any more good news, the Mirror are reporting that Antonio Conte is ready to sign a new contract after this evening’s FA Cup final against Arsenal.

There are rumours that Inter Milan will attempt to convince Conte to leave Chelsea, but that appears highly unlikely to happen.

And you have to ask yourself why the Italian would decide to leave Chelsea right now, especially for a club that finished seventh in Serie A.

The Blues just won the Premier League convincingly, are back in the Champions League and Roman Abramovich is ready to give Conte a huge budget for the summer transfer window.

Life couldn’t get much better for the 47-year-old.

Oh wait, yes it could. Conte’s new deal is set to be worth £9.6 million-per-year, making him the highest-paid manager in Chelsea’s history.

Conte: 'I'm happy to stay here'

Conte committed his future to the west London club this week, admitting he wants to stay “for many years”.

“At the moment, my situation is very clear,” he said, via the Independent. “I have two more years’ contract with the club. Then, if the club give me the possibility to stay here and to extend my contract, for sure I am available to do this.

“We have the same idea about the future. The way we have to do things together, to improve the squad and the team. But, I repeat, I'm happy for this season and am happy to stay here. I hope to stay here for many years.”

Conte might need a new striker

It’s tough to spot any weaknesses in Conte’s squad right now. Chelsea’s defence was uncharacteristically fragile at times in the campaign but they still conceded fewer goals than Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Conte will have one spot to fill, however, if Diego Costa leaves.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for months now, with Tianjin Quanjian and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

Should Costa depart, Conte knows exactly the player he will move for as his replacement.

Conte has a £200m budget - here's who he wants

The Telegraph are reporting that Abramovich will give Conte a budget of around £200m, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk and AS Monaco’s 22-year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on his wishlist.

The report adds that Chelsea will target a full-back, a wide player and a new back-up goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois, with Asmir Begovic set to sign for Bournemouth.

The strongest are about to get a whole lot stronger.

Will Chelsea retain the Premier League title? Let us know in the comments section below!

