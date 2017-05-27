GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsene Wenger reveals one thing he will do if Arsenal win the FA Cup final

Arsenal will enter this afternoon’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium as the underdogs.

The Gunners finished 18 points behind their opponents, Chelsea, and have a slew of problems in defence.

Gabriel Paulista is injured, Laurent Koscielny is suspended and Shkodran Mustafi is still recovering from a concussion.

Meanwhile, the club was rocked by a late injury to Petr Cech in training. David Ospina will start in goal as a result.

Still, Arsene Wenger will have prepared for this one extensively. The Frenchman needs a victory to salvage something from what has been a disappointing season so far, and to convince the legion of fans that want him to leave that he should remain in charge.

This will be Wenger’s opportunity to win a seventh FA Cup trophy, and a third in four years. The 67-year-old insists that he doesn’t know if it will be his final game in charge of the Gunners (although there are reports that he is set to sign a new two-year deal), but there’s the chance for him to go out on a high - and one that many supporters feel he should take.

Wenger's future

When asked this week whether it will be his last game as Arsenal’s manager, Wenger said, per BBC Sport: "I don't know. It will not be my last match anyway because I will stay in football.

"I want to win the cup because I think the team has redressed very well the situation on the sporting side. It would be a good crowning of what we have done in the last two months."

Wenger doesn't keep his medals

Along with his six FA Cup honours, Wenger has won three Premier League titles and the Community Shield six times.

So you’d imagine his trophy cabinet at home is packed with winner’s medals, right?

That’s not the case. Wenger has revealed that he always gives his medals away, and plans to do so if Arsenal beat Chelsea.

"I have no medals at home from anything. You come to my home you will be surprised. There is no trophy, no medal, nothing," Wenger said, per Sky Sports.

"I give them always out. There is always a guy at the club who did not get a medal, a member of staff so I have given it to him. So you are always a medal short and you will always find someone who takes it.

"I am not a back looker. I am always forward. At home you would not even guess that I am a football manager, apart from the fact that a football game is on.”

Say what you like about Wenger, you can’t deny that he’s a respectable man.

Arsenal v Hull City - FA Cup Final

What's your prediction for the FA Cup final? Let us know in the comments section below!

