Arsenal face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening, as the domestic season draws to a close.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are bidding to do the double this term, after securing the Premier League title a number of weeks ago.

Arsene Wenger's side will just be desperately hoping to salvage a disappointing season by winning some silverware.

It's the Blues who go into the game as favourites. Conte has a full squad of players to pick from, with no first team injuries or suspensions.

Wenger's task is a little tougher. He is missing Laurent Koscielny, who picked up a red card in the last league game against Everton.

His defensive partners Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel also miss out, but through injury. The latter was stretchered off in the same game Koscielny saw red, and Mustafi suffered a concussion earlier this week.

For the Gunners manager, the game is a must win.

Wenger's future has been unclear and rumours have been building over the past few months.

Some suggest he is going to stay, others suggest he is going to leave the club after 21 years.

The fans are also split over their manager. The indecision has caused a rift between those that want him to stay, and those that want him to go.

It's possible that if Arsenal win the FA Cup and the Frenchman announces he wants to stay and signs a new contract, the win may subdue fans for a few more months.

However, according to the Mirror, Wenger insists on staying, even if he loses later today.

The announcement that the 67-year-old is ready to sign a new two-year contract could be made as early as next week.

The Mirror also reports that if he does stay, there will be a reshuffle behind-the-scenes at the Emirates.

Although that move may please fans, it may not be enough to keep them from venting their frustrations as much as they did this season, especially if things don't improve next term.

