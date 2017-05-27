Anthony Joshua has the world at his feet after defeating Wladimir Klitschko to become WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion last month.

The 27-year-old is the man to beat in the division now. Everyone, including Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, wants a piece of him, although they might have to wait a while.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed earlier in the month that he believes AJ’s next fight will be a rematch with Klitschko. He could then go on to fight Wilder and Fury, who is in a battle with the UK Anti-Doping agency over his suspended boxing licence.

Article continues below

"I think from a fans perspective, and I call myself one of those as well, Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, they would be the next three fights for Anthony Joshua," Hearn was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Exciting times.

Article continues below

Joshua can become a legend

It’s been a while since British boxing has seen a talent as explosive as Joshua and it’s impossible to rule out the possibility of him reaching legendary status one day.

Could Joshua's son follow his footsteps?

There are a number of father and son partnerships in boxing. Chris Eubank’s son, Chris Eubank Jr. is the current IBO super-middleweight champion, while Floyd Mayweather Sr. is the trainer of five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., and will be in his camp if the American fights Conor McGregor.

But Joshua doesn’t want his son, 19-month-old Joseph, to become a professional boxer.

“This ain’t a job, it’s crazy,” Joshua said, per the Mirror. “Do you know the amount of pain that we go through? I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“You shouldn’t look at it as a career straight away because it’s very, very, hard.

"So with him, I’d say, ‘Set off on your own path whether it is ­business, studying, sports...' but I want him to be better than me in anything he does.”

Joshua may not want it to happen, but imagine being Joseph. He will be surrounded by boxing from a young age and will no doubt be inspired by his father’s efforts, just as Chris Eubank Jr. was.

Will Anthony Joshua become a boxing great? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms