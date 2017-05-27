GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua admits he doesn't want his son to become a professional boxer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua has the world at his feet after defeating Wladimir Klitschko to become WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion last month.

The 27-year-old is the man to beat in the division now. Everyone, including Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, wants a piece of him, although they might have to wait a while.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed earlier in the month that he believes AJ’s next fight will be a rematch with Klitschko. He could then go on to fight Wilder and Fury, who is in a battle with the UK Anti-Doping agency over his suspended boxing licence.

Article continues below

"I think from a fans perspective, and I call myself one of those as well, Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, they would be the next three fights for Anthony Joshua," Hearn was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Exciting times.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

How Petr Cech feels about not playing in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

How Petr Cech feels about not playing in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Joshua can become a legend

It’s been a while since British boxing has seen a talent as explosive as Joshua and it’s impossible to rule out the possibility of him reaching legendary status one day.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Could Joshua's son follow his footsteps?

There are a number of father and son partnerships in boxing. Chris Eubank’s son, Chris Eubank Jr. is the current IBO super-middleweight champion, while Floyd Mayweather Sr. is the trainer of five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., and will be in his camp if the American fights Conor McGregor.

But Joshua doesn’t want his son, 19-month-old Joseph, to become a professional boxer.

“This ain’t a job, it’s crazy,” Joshua said, per the Mirror. “Do you know the amount of pain that we go through? I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“You shouldn’t look at it as a career straight away because it’s very, very, hard.

"So with him, I’d say, ‘Set off on your own path whether it is ­business, studying, sports...' but I want him to be better than me in anything he does.”

p1bh39r910nah13661lgi1qnsvaf9.jpg

Joshua may not want it to happen, but imagine being Joseph. He will be surrounded by boxing from a young age and will no doubt be inspired by his father’s efforts, just as Chris Eubank Jr. was.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Will Anthony Joshua become a boxing great? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Heavyweight
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
Boxing
Kell Brook

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

How Petr Cech feels about not playing in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

How Petr Cech feels about not playing in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Braun Strowman binges on a 1400 calorie burrito bowl pretty regularly

Braun Strowman binges on a 1400 calorie burrito bowl pretty regularly

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again