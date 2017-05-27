Boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has responded to criticisms of the proposed match-up between himself and Conor McGregor and has said that as soon he is back in Las Vegas he will begin negotiations with Dana White.

Mayweather spoke to Siriux XM’s DJ Whoo Kid and gave the latest update on the fight, telling Whoo Kid: “Once I get back to Las Vegas, to my hub, we’ll find out how everything plays out.

“I’ll communicate with Al [Haymon], I’ll communicate with Leonard Ellerbe, we’ll sit down and see what we can come up with and hopefully the McGregor fight can be made.

Article continues below

“We didn’t agree yet. Everything takes time, we’ll just see.”

Mayweather’s comments to Siriux XM will please McGregor and Dana White, especially considering White concluded negations with Irishman McGregor earlier this month.

Article continues below

However, the proposed fight has not gone down well within boxing circles.

Oscar De La Hoya has joined the chorus of dissenting voices by calling the match-up “a circus.”

De La Hoya, a former six-weight world champion who retired in 2009, lost to Mayweather a decade ago, and he told the BBC that: "It's not like McGregor would be fighting a good fighter, let alone a mediocre one - he would be fighting the best.

"It looks more and more likely that the circus known as Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor will be coming to town in the near future.

"One group will eventually be left to make sure this farce doesn't occur: We, the fans, who are the lifeblood of our sport.

"I fully understand the initial attraction from any fan of combat sports. McGregor is almost certainly the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter. Floyd is Floyd - the most dominant boxer of his time.

"Let's be clear, these are two different sports."

At least De La Hoya did not compare the fight to the abomination that was Muhammad v Inoki in the summer of 1976 like boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard did earlier this month.

Mayweather has defended the fight between him and the Irish fighter, calling McGregor a hell of a stand up fighter and a power puncher, confirming he will be a challenge whenever he is on his feet.

Mayweather told Dj Whoo Kid that McGregor will be a tough fighter, and that they would give the world the fight they wanted to see.

“Only time McGregor has been defeated was when he was on the ground. When he was standing up, he always was victorious. He’s a power puncher. He’s a tough competitor. I’m a tough competitor.

“We have to go out there and give the world and the fans what they want to see — excitement.”

So the ball is now firmly in Mayweather's court. S

till a lot of dissenting voices though…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms