Manchester United are set for another summer of heavy spending as Jose Mourinho looks to build a squad that can compete in the Champions League.

According to the Daily Mail, the United boss will use his transfer budget to sign Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti, Romelu Lukaku and Michael Keane in a £300 million spree.

The signing of Griezmann will mark a huge statement of intent, should it happen.

Article continues below

The Atletico Madrid forward, who has an £86.6 million release clause, teased United supporters this week by rating his chances of signing for the Red Devils as six out of 10.

The follow day, he expressed his desire to leave Spain, insisting that he wants to win titles.

Article continues below

“If I have to move, it’s not a problem,” Griezmann said, per L’Equipe. “It can be England, because it’s the trend, Germany, China or USA. I’m ready to leave.

“I’ve reached a point where playing nice football and scoring goals isn’t enough. Winning titles, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Griezmann clarified his comments on Twitter

Griezmann attempted to backtrack on his comments on Twitter on Friday, saying that his future will be decided after he holds talks with his agent.

"All the rumours are unfounded," he wrote. "I'm still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor."

Man United paid £80m+ on a player last summer

Man United will have to break the bank in order to sign Griezmann, just as they did last summer when they paid £89m for Paul Pogba.

United made Pogba the world’s most expensive player when they bought him from Juventus, but they might not have had to pay such an enormous fee.

United could have paid £52m for Pogba

According to Old Lady CEO Giuseppe Marotta, the Red Devils could have re-signed Pogba for *just* £52m had it not been for some shrewd business from the Italian giants.

"Manchester United could have signed Paul Pogba for just £52million had Juventus inserted a buy-out clause in his contract," Marotta told Tuttosport, per the Mirror.

"The value of a player is determined when you sell him.”

Marotta: 'Buy-out clauses are madness'

In 2013, Juventus decided against putting a buy-out clause in Pogba’s deal worth £52m, or €60m.

Marotta continued: “Had we put a clause in Pogba's contract three years before we sold him, €60 million would have been a good number. But we now sold him for €110m.

"Buy-out clauses are madness. I will never insert one in a player's contract.”

United won’t care that they ended up forking out another £37m for Pogba after he scored the opening goal in their Europa League win over Ajax on Wednesday.

Has Pogba justified his £89m price tag this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms