Boxing

Floyd Mayweather flaunts his wealth in latest Instagram post

It seems like the trash talking between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has been going on forever. 

Both men spend their days slamming the other all over social media and a fight between the two has to be close.

Boxer Mayweather, who holds an unmatchable record of 49 wins to zero losses, has recently been on a tour of the UK.

He's been promoting Gervonta Davis, his 22-year-old understudy who recently beat Brit Liam Walsh.

The pair had a match at London's Copperbox Arena last Saturday and Davis was able to stop the previously unbeaten Walsh in the third round of their IBF super featherweight clash. 

His promoter was clearly in a good mood following the fight. At least, that's what his latest Instagram post would suggest. 

The American is famous for flaunting his wealth all over social media. And when you're a multimillionaire, with a net worth of over £265 million, why not post about it?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto

A video of Mayweather, seemingly still in London, shows bundles of £20 notes spread out across a table, while the 40-year-old chuckles in the background.

There are also handfuls of five-pound notes and the odd stack of £50s just lying around. 

The post gives fans another brief look into the life of the recently turned promoter, who was once the best fighter in the world.  

And Mayweather can still return to those heights.

He doesn't need to box for money anymore, but perhaps he needs to get into the ring against McGregor to back up all the talking he's done.  

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

If rumours are to be believed, the pair are close to signing a contract to fight, which would surely be the biggest of the year, if not the decade.  

Being 12 years older than McGregor, Mayweather will have to be careful against the UFC champion. But, as the match is likely to take place in a boxing ring, rather than the octagon, he may have a big advantage. 

One thing's for sure though, if he does come out of retirement, the former WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF title holder will have the whole boxing world on standby.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
Boxing

