There are few players who deserve a testimonial as much as Michael Carrick.

The Manchester United midfielder is still in limbo regarding his future, with his current contract coming to an end any day now.

There's still a chance that he'll be offered a one-year extension, though, so this might not be the last we see of him at Old Trafford.

Carrick may be nearly 36, but he played the last eight games of United's league campaign and Jose Mourinho has also utilised him effectively in the cups.

Having a game in the former England international's honour is the perfect way to thank him for his role in five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, one Champions League, and one Europa League.

It's also an excuse to get some old fan favourites back together. Just take a look at Patrice Evra's Instagram to see how excited he is:

Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, and Paul Scholes will also be there in a team reminiscent of the 2008 Champions League final.

Frank Lampard, Robbie Keane, and Michael Owen will feature for the opposition.

However, it appears the player United fans are most excited to see has only just been announced. Carrick is far from a prolific tweeter, but he took to social media to reveal another big name who has signed up for the All-Stars team - Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend has enjoyed playing at the Theatre of Dreams over the years. After all, it's a ground where he's scored five times in the league.

Gerrard gets destroyed

That's not the record the home crowd are likely to focus on, and judging by the reaction to Carrick's tweet, United fans can't wait to mock Gerrard over his lack of titles.

The 36-year-old will simply have to take it in good jest.

Unlike the fans, it seems Carrick has a lot of time for his old international team-mate, explaining in the video:

"I have known him for a long time and played with him for England. He is probably one of the reasons I haven't had as many England caps as I would like!

"He is such a great player who has done so many great things over the years. I have had some big battles with him over the years, obviously big rivals, playing in the same position.

"But I always felt there was big respect between us. I'm really, really happy that he is coming back to play here in my testimonial."

