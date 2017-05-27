Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday, drawing an end to this domestic season.

Antonio Conte's Blues are aiming to do the domestic double for the second time in the club's history, after wrapping up the Premier League title weeks ago.

Arsenal, are looking to salvage a disappointing season. The Gunners will miss out on Champions League football next season for the first time in 21 years after failing to qualify for the tournament.

Article continues below

Arsene Wenger's men finished fifth in the league, despite a strong end to the season.

Chelsea then, are favourites to beat their London rivals. They go into the game at full strength, with no injuries or suspensions.

Article continues below

Arsenal though, are facing a crisis at the back. Laurent Koscielny is suspended after picking up a red card on the last day of the league season against Everton.

His defensive allies, Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi are both also set to miss out too. The Brazilian was stretchered off in the same game, whereas Mustafi has been suffering from a concussion this week.

The build up to this game is completely different from the last time the two met in an FA Cup final.

In 2002, they met at the Millennium Stadium, and it was Arsenal who ran out 2-0 winners. A few days later, they secured the Premier League title against Manchester United, to complete the double themselves.

But what has happened to the players who featured in that match, and where are they now?

Arsenal

David Seaman - Goalkeeping coach at Wembley FC, who play in the Spartan South Midlands Football League.

Lauren - Lives in Seville, occasionally a guest pundit for Sky Sports' coverage of La Liga.

Ashley Cole - Currently playing for LA Galaxy in the MLS. He's still hated by Arsenal fans for leaving the club to join Chelsea in 2006.

Sol Campbell - Recently failed in a bid to become the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London. He also coaches with the Trinidad and Tobago national team.

Tony Adams - Has been in charge of Spanish side Granada since April. He's lost all of his games as their manager so far.

Patrick Vieira - Currently manages Manchester City's American partner club New York City FC. He's doing a better job than Adams!

Ray Parlour - Occasionally offers his expertise on TV and radio as a pundit.

Sylvain Wiltord - Most recently played for French club Nantes in 2012.

Freddie Ljungberg - Recently left a coaching role at Arsenal to become assistant manager at German club Wolfsburg.

Dennis Bergkamp - Assistant manager at Ajax, who were just beaten in the Europa League by Jose Mourinho's United.

Thierry Henry - Has been working as a pundit on Sky Sports since 2014 and alongside Roberto Martinez for Belgium's national team since 2016. Also often linked back to Arsenal as Wenger's replacement.

Chelsea

Carlo Cudicini - Still at Stamford Bridge as part of Antonio Conte's backroom staff.

Mario Melchiot - retired in 2011. Very active on Twitter.

Celestine Babayaro - Declared bankruptcy in 2011.

Marcel Desailly - Has appeared on BBC, ITV and Canal Plus as a pundit, often during major international tournaments.

William Gallas - Did a reverse Cole and went on to captain Arsenal. Retired in 2014 after finishing his career with Perth Glory in Australia.

Emmanuel Petit - works as a pundit in France and England, still sporting the ponytail.

Frank Lampard - Became a Chelsea legend in his time with the club. After retirement, he's joined Sky as a guest pundit on multiple occasions.

Jesper Gronkjaer - After retiring in 2011, he's returned to play amateur football in Denmark.

Graeme Le Saux - Occasionally guest pundits on English TV.

Eidur Gudjohnsen - Still playing at 38-years-old. Last featured for Indian Super League club Pune City. Also spotted at Euro 2016 representing Iceland.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - Has had a tough managerial career. He left Queens Park Rangers in 2016 after being caught up in the football scandal of that year. He was filmed negotiating a £55,000 deal with a Far East company which proposed the idea of selling players to QPR.

So there you have it, most of those players have gone into management or punditry, but the odd one or two are still playing today!



Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms