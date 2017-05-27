Regardless of what happens in the FA Cup final, there are plenty of Arsenal fans who want Arsene Wenger out the door.

Opinion is divided on whether the Gunners' demise is actually the Frenchman's fault, but there can be no denying that their failure to qualify for the Champions League has been a watershed moment.

The FA Cup isn't what it used to be, so even delivering silverware - if they can beat Chelsea - isn't going to restore Le Professeur's reputation in the eyes of some supporters.

Article continues below

After all, it's not just the mediocrity that is the source of their frustration.

It has to be said that sometimes Wenger doesn't help himself. There used to be something majestic about the legendary manager, but he now comes across as a bit hapless, a bit stubborn, and willing to put his own desire to carry on above the needs of the club.

Article continues below

One of his most frustrating habits is his constant revelations about players Arsenal 'nearly' signed.

This has happened so many times that Sky Sports recently put together an XI to show what might have been. It features Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and N'Golo Kante, so you think he'd have learned by now.

Respected journalist Kaveh Solhekol has now shed light on another 'what-if', and it's likely to infuriate Arsenal fans, especially given their defensive problems.

Gary Cahill would have been an outstanding signing. It's easy to say that with the benefit of hindsight, but it was pretty obvious at the time, too.

The centre-back was making a name for himself at Bolton, so it's no surprise that Chelsea swooped in a few months later and bagged him for just £7million.

Arsenal made a 'derisory' bid

When you think that Arsenal missed out because they weren't willing to meet Bolton's asking price, which can't have been that much higher than the fee Chelsea eventually agreed, it really does beggar belief.

At the time, Owen Coyle was in charge at Bolton and he told the BBC that the offer was "derisory".

Cahill now has yet another chance to show Arsenal what they've been missing when the two sides meet at Wembley this afternoon.

Given that he's won two titles and a Champions League with the Blues, he's probably confident he's already had the last laugh.

Should Wenger leave after the FA Cup final? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms