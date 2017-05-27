Chelsea will attempt to complete the double this afternoon when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

After cruising to the Premier League title, Antonio Conte’s side have the chance to add the gloss to what has been a terrific season.

Chelsea finished the season 18 points ahead of today’s opponents but Conte, perhaps attempting some mind games, insisted this week that Arsenal are the favourites.

"If you ask me who you think the favourites are now, I think it's Arsenal," the Italian said, via Goal. "They only have this possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup.

"For this reason we must find motivation and find in ourselves the right anger. The game will be very difficult, above all for this reason.

"Arsenal have missed out on the Champions League for the first time in I don't know how many years, so we must prepare in the right way. I'm not talking tactically. I'm talking about motivation, the right fire in our soul and our hearts.

"If we have this in the same proportion as Arsenal in that respect, we have the possibility to do the double and win. Otherwise we risk a lot."

Five years since Chelsea's last FA Cup final

It’s been five years since Chelsea’s last appearance in an FA Cup final.

The Blues beat Liverpool 2-1 in the 2012 final courtesy of goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba. Andy Carroll scored for Liverpool but the Reds, managed by Kenny Dalglish, were unable to find an equaliser.

There's something amazing about Chelsea's squad

There’s something incredible about Chelsea’s squad that travelled to Wembley Stadium. Just one player is still at the club, and he won’t be a Chelsea player for much longer.

John Terry captained the Blues that day. The centre-back will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, and it’s unlikely we will see him today barring any surprises.

GiveMeSport has a look at the squad that Roberto Di Matteo picked to take on Liverpool.

GK | Petr Cech | Arsenal

RB | Jose Bosingwa | Without a club

CB | Branislav Ivanovic | Zenit St. Petersburg

CB | John Terry | Chelsea

LB | Ashely Cole | LA Galaxy

CM | John Obi Mikel | Tianjin TEDA

CM | Frank Lampard | Retired

RM | Ramires | Jiangsu Suning

CAM | Juan Mata | Manchester United

LM | Salmon Kalou | Hertha BSC

ST | Didier Drogba | Phoenix Rising

Subs

GK | Ross Turnbull | Without a club

DF | Paulo Ferreira | Retired

MF | Michael Essien | Persib Bandung

MF | Florent Malouda | Delhi Dynamos

MF | Raul Meireles | Without a club

ST | Fernando Torres | Atletico Madrid

ST | Daniel Sturridge | Liverpool

Manager | Roberto Di Matteo | Without a club

It shows just how much change has taken place at Stamford Bridge over the years.

David Luiz and Gary Cahill were Chelsea players at the time, but both missed out on the final through injuries.

Watch highlights from the match below.

