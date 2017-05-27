The good times have been few and far between for Vincent Janssen this season.

While all around him at Spurs have been celebrating a hugely impressive, albeit trophyless campaign, the Dutchman hasn't exactly set the Premier League alight.

Since his move from AZ Alkmaar, the 22-year-old has only scored twice from open play.

Those strikes came against League One Millwall in the FA Cup and in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth when the Lilywhites were already cruising.

Janssen must have something. Not only was he the Eredivisie's top scorer in his last year with Alkmaar, he's scored some fantastic goals for Holland too.

It remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino will persevere with him or whether the club will cut their losses and offload him in the summer.

Those players who haven't shone in the normal season have been given one last chance to impress in Tottenham's post-season tour of Hong Kong.

That particularly applies to youngster Filip Lesniak, whose contract expires in a few weeks, but it's also true of Janssen, who scored in a 4-1 win over Kitchee on Friday.

It's less than a week since their last competitive game, which saw them win 7-1 away to Hull.

And they needed to maintain their focus against Kitchee, with the uber-glamorous Jockey Club Kitchee Centre Challenge Cup up for grabs.

What a moment...

If you think Spurs haven't won any silverware this season, think again. Glory, Glory, Tottenham Hotspur.

Janssen certainly enjoyed lifting the cup. Hopefully, this will be a sign of things to come for Pochettino's men, but just in case it isn't, the striker wanted to make the most of the moment, acting like he was lifting the Champions League trophy.

Even Jan Vertonghen and Kieran Trippier seemed to find it funny.

In all seriousness, Spurs certainly look as though they have the potential to repeat those scenes next year.

They've statistically been the best team in the country across the last two seasons, and they've played some beautiful football along the way.

It's remarkable that they've suddenly gained a reputation as an 'always the bridesmaid' club, when they haven't even been in the same postcode as the wedding for many, many years.

If they can keep the group together and perhaps add one or two marquee signings, we could see them lifting trophies regularly soon - although it probably won't be Janssen who's given the honour.

