The bizarre technique Paulo Dybala is using to improve his right foot

Paulo Dybala has come a long way in just two years. Having made the move from Palermo to Juventus in 2015 he has transformed himself into one of the finest strikers in the world today.

With 41 goals in 92 appearances across all competitions, he has helped the Old Lady to two more Serie A titles, two Copa Italia victories and played a huge part in making sure they booked a place in this season's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Despite going from strength to strength in recent seasons, he still feels as though he has room to improve – as do Juve – and together they appear to have implemented a strange way to help fast track him to where he wants to be.

The Argentine is predominantly left-footed, but wants to improve his overall game, which includes the use of his right foot and how he uses it.

And according to Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta, the 23-year-old has taken to learning to write with his right foot in order to improve the ability he has with that specific foot.

It's an unusual approach and not one we can say we've ever heard before and whether it will work still remains to be seen, but we hope that it'll be worth the effort.

But given that he's already so adept with his left foot, the thought of him being an all-rounder is frightening and would surely mean that there would be no limit to how far he could go.

“I take a pen every day and I try to write, but with my right foot, I put it between my big toe and the little one," Dybala said per Football Italia.

“I work like a crazy person to have more sensitivity and ability. Not just that, I also train with my eyes; to see further, in different directions, to anticipate my opponents and see trajectories."

Dybala also went on to explain the origins behind his now trademark Gladiator mask celebration, stating that it was actually created by mistake.

“It came from my mistake, in the Supercoppa final with Milan in Doha,” he explained.

“It wasn’t a nice time and I was disappointed, above all I was struggling to bounce back, I looked at the others and I felt guilty.

“So I posted Michael Jordan’s quote: ‘I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed’.

“The mask comes from Gladiator, a film I must have seen 30 times. In life you have to get up and fight.

