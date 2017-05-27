GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Guardiola.

The world-class players Pep Guardiola wants to buy with £300m budget

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pep Guardiola wasted no time in improving his squad with the arrival of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco being confirmed on Friday.

The 22-year-old will become a Manchester City player on July 1, with the club splashing out £43 million on his services.

Silva, who shone against City in the Champions League this year, spoke of his delight after joining the two-time Premier League winners.

Article continues below

“It feels great to be coming to City,” Silva said, per City’s website.

“I’m going to be joining one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great. I can’t wait to begin trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

“Manchester City over the last few years has played to win and I want to win medals. When I spoke to the people at Manchester City they always told me their goal was to win titles and that is also my goal.

“So, I’m here with all the amazing players that we have, the coach and all the team that is behind us, I think we can do it.”

City's spending spree has begun

Silva was the first but he won’t be the last to walk through the doors at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola was told in a meeting with director of football Txiki Begiristain and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak that he would be given the funds to turn City into ‘genuine Premier League title contenders’.

They claim that Guardiola’s budget is £300m - with the Spaniard planning to make six major signings in the summer.

The players Guardiola wants

The arrival of Silva doesn’t end City’s pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who will cost £50m and is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

In defence, Guardiola wants to sign Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, who will cost a combined £80m.

Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

At least one world-class centre-back is on his wishlist, with Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil van Dijk both wanted, as is an elite holding midfielder.

Juventus FC v FC Crotone - Serie A

Guardiola has been a long-term admirer of Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho, while he got a first-hand glimpse of Monaco’s versatile Fabinho this season.

FBL-POR-LIGA-SPORTING-MARITIMO

Willy Caballero’s departure means another goalkeeper is required. Portugal international Ederson is reportedly close to agreeing a move, while England ‘keepers Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland are also on City’s radar.

Stoke City v West Ham United - Premier League

This summer is going to be absolutely crazy.

Will City win the 2017-18 Premier League? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Alexis Sanchez
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Kyle Walker
Leonardo Bonucci
Football
Manchester City
Vincent Kompany
Premier League

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again