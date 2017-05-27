Pep Guardiola wasted no time in improving his squad with the arrival of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco being confirmed on Friday.

The 22-year-old will become a Manchester City player on July 1, with the club splashing out £43 million on his services.

Silva, who shone against City in the Champions League this year, spoke of his delight after joining the two-time Premier League winners.

“It feels great to be coming to City,” Silva said, per City’s website.

“I’m going to be joining one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great. I can’t wait to begin trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

“Manchester City over the last few years has played to win and I want to win medals. When I spoke to the people at Manchester City they always told me their goal was to win titles and that is also my goal.

“So, I’m here with all the amazing players that we have, the coach and all the team that is behind us, I think we can do it.”

City's spending spree has begun

Silva was the first but he won’t be the last to walk through the doors at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola was told in a meeting with director of football Txiki Begiristain and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak that he would be given the funds to turn City into ‘genuine Premier League title contenders’.

They claim that Guardiola’s budget is £300m - with the Spaniard planning to make six major signings in the summer.

The players Guardiola wants

The arrival of Silva doesn’t end City’s pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who will cost £50m and is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

In defence, Guardiola wants to sign Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, who will cost a combined £80m.

At least one world-class centre-back is on his wishlist, with Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil van Dijk both wanted, as is an elite holding midfielder.

Guardiola has been a long-term admirer of Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho, while he got a first-hand glimpse of Monaco’s versatile Fabinho this season.

Willy Caballero’s departure means another goalkeeper is required. Portugal international Ederson is reportedly close to agreeing a move, while England ‘keepers Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland are also on City’s radar.

This summer is going to be absolutely crazy.

