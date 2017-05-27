GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton.

Cheeky F1 fan tries his luck at getting an internship with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was caught by surprise at a fan forum publicity event in Monaco when a cheeky F1 fan grabbed the chance to ask him for an internship.

Hamilton responded positively to the request and after establishing the fan was a business student rather than studying engineering, suggested there could be opportunities with the Mercedes team.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel had set an impressive pace in second practise at the Monaco Grand Prix as Hamilton ended the session eighth.

Hamilton could not explain the Mercedes team’s loss of form in the second Monaco Grand Prix practise on Thursday.

He had topped the times in the morning session, but in the second session, he could not do better than eighth, while teammate Valtteri Bottas was 10th.

Both Mercedes drivers were over 1.1 seconds off Vettel's Ferrari as they struggled for grip in the hotter conditions.

When asked if he could explain what happened in the practice, Hamilton replied: “I can’t, because I don’t understand it.

“P1 was really good, the car was feeling great. Then there was night and day difference, black and white.

“P2 was a little bit different, we couldn’t work the tyres for some reason, lots of sliding about.

FRANCE-CANNES-AMFAR

“A lot of studying to do to find out where we went wrong, but I’m confident in my guys. I don’t know if it’s set-up. It’s just with the tyres, I don’t know why the tyres weren’t working.

“That’s something we have to study and figure out for Saturday.

“It gives the guys here more time to work on the car, spread over two days, rather than everything tonight.”

You can see the internship's cheeky question below.

"Monaco is always amazing to drive, but this is definitely the best car I've driven around here," Hamilton added.

"Ferrari are very quick again and Red Bull are also looking good this weekend. We're looking forward to a real fight on Saturday."

Topics:
Formula 1

