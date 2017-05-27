Whatever you think of Arsene Wenger, he's shown tremendous dignity this season.

The Arsenal boss has been targeted with vitriol from some sections of the Emirates as the Gunners slumped to a fifth-placed finish.

It's perfectly understandable that the fans are frustrated.

This is the first time they've finished below Spurs in 22 years, and it's now been 13 years since they last won the league.

Regardless, the abuse directed at Wenger has been a little out of hand.

The Frenchman has helped the club to three Premier League titles, and if his side beat Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon, he'll have won his seventh FA Cup - that's more than any other manager in the history of English football.

From street protests to a plane flying over the Hawthorns with a banner reading 'Wenger Out', it's almost become a gimmick among some fans to demand a change in manager.

It's gone too far

Granted, some of it's also been rather amusing. It's easy to forget, though, that while football managers are paid millions of pounds a year, they're also human beings, and criticism can affect them deeply.

So, credit to Wenger for keeping his cool and holding his tongue - until now, that is.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the cup final, Wenger came out with some extraordinary comments about the way he's been treated, and it's hard not to feel sorry for him.

Wenger speaks out

"The lack of respect in some stages has been for me a disgrace and I will never accept that," he said.

"I believe there's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve to be treated and I will never forget that.

"The behaviour of some people during the season, that hurts me most... the image that the club is given in recent weeks is absolutely unacceptable because it tarnishes the impeccable image that the club has all over the world."

Take a look at Wenger's interview below:

Unfortunately, he's spot on. Arsenal have been attracting plenty of negative attention this season, and while it's great news for ArsenalFanTV and their ratings, the club's prestige has taken a hit.

The players have probably let him down, but Wenger hasn't thrown them under the bus like Jose Mourinho did at Chelsea.

Wenger will no doubt continue to be criticised, and if he signs that new contract, he can expect another two years of it.

Is Wenger right - has his treatment been a disgrace? Have your say in the comments.

