GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Arsene Wenger .

Arsene Wenger slams treatment from Arsenal fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Whatever you think of Arsene Wenger, he's shown tremendous dignity this season.

The Arsenal boss has been targeted with vitriol from some sections of the Emirates as the Gunners slumped to a fifth-placed finish.

It's perfectly understandable that the fans are frustrated.

Article continues below

This is the first time they've finished below Spurs in 22 years, and it's now been 13 years since they last won the league.

Regardless, the abuse directed at Wenger has been a little out of hand.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

The Frenchman has helped the club to three Premier League titles, and if his side beat Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon, he'll have won his seventh FA Cup - that's more than any other manager in the history of English football.

From street protests to a plane flying over the Hawthorns with a banner reading 'Wenger Out', it's almost become a gimmick among some fans to demand a change in manager.

It's gone too far 

Granted, some of it's also been rather amusing. It's easy to forget, though, that while football managers are paid millions of pounds a year, they're also human beings, and criticism can affect them deeply.

So, credit to Wenger for keeping his cool and holding his tongue - until now, that is.

Arsenal v Norwich City - Premier League

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the cup final, Wenger came out with some extraordinary comments about the way he's been treated, and it's hard not to feel sorry for him.

Wenger speaks out 

"The lack of respect in some stages has been for me a disgrace and I will never accept that," he said.

"I believe there's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve to be treated and I will never forget that.

"The behaviour of some people during the season, that hurts me most... the image that the club is given in recent weeks is absolutely unacceptable because it tarnishes the impeccable image that the club has all over the world."

Take a look at Wenger's interview below:

Unfortunately, he's spot on. Arsenal have been attracting plenty of negative attention this season, and while it's great news for ArsenalFanTV and their ratings, the club's prestige has taken a hit.

The players have probably let him down, but Wenger hasn't thrown them under the bus like Jose Mourinho did at Chelsea.

Wenger will no doubt continue to be criticised, and if he signs that new contract, he can expect another two years of it.

Is Wenger right - has his treatment been a disgrace? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again