Football

Jose.

Ramires' miss in 2015 Community Shield vs Arsenal produced great reaction from Jose Mourinho

Football News
24/7

There was always an interesting subplot to Chelsea’s matches with Arsenal in recent years.

Jose Mourinho going head-to-head with Arsene Wenger always made for exciting viewing.

It reached the point when fans were simply looking to see if there would be a handshake between the pair.

After Wenger recorded his first victory over Mourinho in 14 attempts in the 2015 Community Shield, the Portuguese accused his counterpart of dodging his offer of a handshake.

“I was doing what I think the status of my club and my status as a manager have to do, which is be there for the winners, to wait for them,” Mourinho said at the time, via the Daily Mail.

“I was at a point that you only miss me if you want to miss me and every Arsenal player came in my direction which was the easiest thing to do because I was just there.

FBL-ENG-PR-COMMUNITY-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

“If other people didn't come in my direction that is not a problem, not a story and not the end of the world.

“I did my job, the job that my club deserves me to do and the status as a manager when I lose any trophy.

“Would I have shaken his hand? I don't need to answer that. You see the images and see where I am - so to ask is not a fair question.”

Video: Wenger snubs Mourinho's handshake

Wenger's first win over Mourinho

Mourinho will have been extra disappointed at finally losing to Wenger.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal in the 24th minute was enough to seal victory for Arsenal.

Yet Chelsea had more shots on target than their opponents - 14 to 11 - and had 57 per cent possession, too.

Ramires' awful miss

Mourinho produced an excellent reaction after Ramires missed an opportunity to equalise 10 minutes before half-time.

The Brazilian headed wide of Petr Cech’s goal from just six yards out following Loic Remy’s cross. Had Ramires and Remy swapped positions, it surely would have been 1-1.

p1bh4u86de2d422m1nen1l96hc79.jpg

It prompted a great reaction from Mourinho

Mourinho couldn’t believe it. The then-Chelsea boss slapped his forehand before sarcastically nodding his head.

Check it out below.

It’s no wonder Ramires spent just another few months at Stamford Bridge before signing for Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning.

What's your prediction for the FA Cup final? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Jose Mourinho
Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Arsenal
Ramires
Frank Lampard
Manchester United

