Formula 1

Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton's shock exit during Monaco qualifying prompted tweet from Mercedes'

Lewis Hamilton will have to perform a miracle at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday after he went out at Q2 in today’s qualifying session.

The British driver will start in 13th place on the grid after failing to make Q3 for the first time since Italy in 2013.

After finishing 10th in Q1, Hamilton was forced to abandon his fast lap in Q2 after McLaren rookie Stoffel Vandoorne crashed into the barriers.

The three-time world champion actually qualified in 14th place following a series of slow laps, but will start one place ahead due to Jenson Button’s 15-place grid penalty.

A slight bit of good news for Hamilton comes in the fact that Sebastian Vettel, who has a six-point lead over the Brit in the Drivers’ Championship, isn’t on pole.

The Ferrari driver will start in second place, one behind teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Valtteri Bottas qualified in third.

Mercedes' tweet

The incident that sparked Hamilton’s premature exit led to a drastic tweet from Mercedes’ official Twitter account.

“Noooo!!! There’s a McLaren in the wall… Lewis’ lap is wrecked!,” they tweeted.

Check out the complete tweet below.

Hamilton's tribute to Manchester victims

Hamilton is using this weekend’s race to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The 32-year-old, who comes from Stevenage, has ‘#Manchester’ inscribed on the nose of his car in a lovely tribute to those who lose their lives.

"I am praying for all those affected in Manchester and their loved ones," Hamilton tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Barring a miracle, the gap between Hamilton and Vettel will widen this weekend.

Who will win the Monaco Grand Prix? Let us know in the comments section below!

Formula 1

