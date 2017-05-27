In terms of cricketing dismissals, getting run out at the non-strikers end would have to be one of the most frustrating of all.

Luck was not running the way of the English star batsman Joe Root in the second one day international against South Africa at the Rose Bowl today.

Root was looking in imperious touch having scored 39 runs off just 41 balls, which included six fours.

However, his innings was going to end in unfortunate fashion.

English captain Eoin Morgan hit a straight drive of the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius which clipped the tall bowler's finger and then ricocheted into the stumps with Root short of his ground.

The third umpire was called into action, but the worst fears of Root was realised as the red light appeared.

Some observers may harshly say that a non-striker should have his bat behind the line, but in many ways, it is a game of inches and on this occasion, Root was caught short.

The three match series against the South Africans is a prelude to the Champions Trophy which commences on Thursday.

The opening fixture sees England play Bangladesh at The Oval.

The other teams in England's group are New Zealand, who they play at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 6, and their final group game will be against old enemy Australia on June 10 at Edgbaston.

Group B sees South Africa Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka lock horns.

The final takes place on June 18 at the Oval.

After a very average run of form with the white ball in previous years, England have won five of the last six series they have played, with their only defeat coming against India on the sub continent (1-2).

An attacking mindset with the bat has been a major catalyst for the recent success with the likes of Root, Morgan, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, and Jos Butler at the forefront.

They won the first game of the series at Headingley by 72 runs, with Morgan scoring a superb 107 and all-rounder Moeen Ali contributing 77 of just 51 balls.

