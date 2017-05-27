GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cricket

English star batsman Joe Root.

Video: Joe Root dismissed in very unfortunate fashion against South Africa

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In terms of cricketing dismissals, getting run out at the non-strikers end would have to be one of the most frustrating of all.

Luck was not running the way of the English star batsman Joe Root in the second one day international against South Africa at the Rose Bowl today.

Root was looking in imperious touch having scored 39 runs off just 41 balls, which included six fours.

Article continues below

However, his innings was going to end in unfortunate fashion.

English captain Eoin Morgan hit a straight drive of the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius which clipped the tall bowler's finger and then ricocheted into the stumps with Root short of his ground.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

You can watch it further down this article.

The third umpire was called into action, but the worst fears of Root was realised as the red light appeared.

Some observers may harshly say that a non-striker should have his bat behind the line, but in many ways, it is a game of inches and on this occasion, Root was caught short.

The three match series against the South Africans is a prelude to the Champions Trophy which commences on Thursday.

The opening fixture sees England play Bangladesh at The Oval.

England v South Africa - Royal London ODI

The other teams in England's group are New Zealand, who they play at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 6, and their final group game will be against old enemy Australia on June 10 at Edgbaston.

Group B sees South Africa Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka lock horns.

The final takes place on June 18 at the Oval.

After a very average run of form with the white ball in previous years, England have won five of the last six series they have played, with their only defeat coming against India on the sub continent (1-2).

You can see Root's dismissal below.

An attacking mindset with the bat has been a major catalyst for the recent success with the likes of Root, Morgan, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, and Jos Butler at the forefront. 

They won the first game of the series at Headingley by 72 runs, with Morgan scoring a superb 107 and all-rounder Moeen Ali contributing 77 of just 51 balls.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
ODI World Cup
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20
ODI

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again