Kylian Mbappe was largely unheard of outside of France until his breakthrough campaign last season that has made him one of the hottest young prospects in world football.

The 18-year-old scored 24 and assisted nine goals in 41 appearances for AS Monaco, as he helped the Ligue 1 outfit to their first league title in 17 years while reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Indeed, the France international was just one part of an excellent Monaco attacking line-up that excelled both domestically and in Europe, but arguably the most important.

While the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho and Thomas Lemar are all gaining attention from Europe's top clubs this summer in the principality, none more so than Mbappe.

The Ligue 1 champions are anxiously hoping to see the summer transfer window pass without their star striker departing for one of Europe's bigger clubs, with Bernardo Silva having already left for Manchester City for £43 million.

And the teenager has already drawn comparisons with legendary France striker Thierry Henry, who netted 51 goals in 123 appearances for Les Bleus, although, not to his liking.

Mbappe did little to stifle Real Madrid's interest in himself, admitting Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane was his idol.

Mbappe distances himself from Henry comparisons

"The one who made me love football was Zidane. Afterwards, I developed several idols but really Zidane was my very first idol," Mbappe told Eurosport.

But when compared to the Real boss' former international teammate, Henry, the Monaco striker admitted being uncomfortable with such claims.

"It's flattering to be compared to Henry, but as I said and I repeat: everybody writes his story." said Mbappe.

"Thierry has made his career and it was immense, I think it would not be fair to compare an 18-year-old who has not done anything yet.

"If I make a great career, I would not want to be compared to an 18-year-old who has not done anything yet."

Striker cools transfer speculation

Modesty may well be in Mbappe's nature, but already the young Frenchman has helped his club to achieve a feat that they hadn't managed in nearly two decades. So some credit is surely due.

Real, Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the major contenders for Mbappe's signature, but the striker has maintained that he will only consider a move should he believe he will receive the game time he requires.

Mbappe recently admitted: "I will make a choice based on my sporting career, and my career is first and foremost. I am at an age where I need to play, and that will be paramount."

