Lewis Hamilton has had the qualifying session from hell in the lead-up to the Monaco Grand Prix tomorrow.

The British driver got his title challenge back on track with a win at the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago, which cut Sebastian Vettel's lead down to just six points.

Hopes were high that he would carry the momentum into the tight Monaco street circuit race, but those hopes looked to have completely vanished after today.

Hamilton did not make it to the final qualifying session, as he he nearly crashed on two occasions in Q2 and aired his concerns on team radio.

Whilst driving in Q2, Hamilton said just five words to his Mercedes team, and they were: "Something's wrong with the car."

To this, the Mercedes team responded with: "You've got one more bite of the cherry."

Afterwards, Hamilton was still none the wiser over the problems.

"I don't know, I can't pinpoint the problem.

"It's disappointing. It's a little bit unfortunate with the yellow flag at the end.

"That lap may have got me into the top 10 but I think I'd have struggled to be in the top five.

"Valtteri's lap shows we're not terrible here so we need to know what happened.

"That's pretty much the weekend done.

"I will try to get into the top 10 but it will be a nice Sunday drive I imagine."

Hamilton officially finished in 14th position, but he has moved up one spot due to Jenson Button being demoted 15 places due to changes on his car's Honda engine.

Button is filling in for Fernando Alonso who is racing in the Indianapolis 500, but he's endured a return from hell following the grid penalty.

Kiki Raikkonen secured pole, position his first in 129 races, which dates back to the 2008 French Grand Prix.

He was joined on the front row by teammate Sebastian Vettel, with Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen making up the second row on the grid.

Qualifying Three-top,five positions

1. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 1:12.178

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, +0.043

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, +0.045

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.318

5. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, +0.382

