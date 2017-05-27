Antoine Griezmann yesterday denied rumours that he on the verge of signing for Manchester United.

"All the rumours are unfounded," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor."

The funny thing about Griezmann’s message was that he is the one that started the rumours.

In two television interviews this week, the Frenchman discussed the possibility of him leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer.

First of all, he admitted that the chances of him signing for Man United are six out of 10. More than enough reason for Red Devils’ fans to get excited.

Then, he admitted that he is “ready to leave” Atleti.

“I’ve reached a point where playing nice football and scoring goals isn’t enough,” he said, via L’Equipe. “Winning titles, that’s what I’m looking for.”

So to deny the rumours, when Griezmann was the one who really got them going, was rather odd.

Pogba dropped a hint about Griezmann

Paul Pogba dropped a hint that his France teammate could join him at Old Trafford following United’s Europa League win over Ajax.

The £89 million man posted a video on Instagram of himself doing Griezmann’s trademark Hotline Bling celebration, adding the caption: “Next season”.

Griezmann even liked Pogba’s video.

Theo Griezmann has fuelled the rumour

The Atleti star, who scored 26 goals in all competitions this season, admitted that he will make a decision on his future within the next two weeks, meaning fans won’t be subjected to the lengthy transfer saga that Pogba put us through in 2016.

But all of the talk has gotten too much for Griezmann’s brother, Theo.

Theo, a big United fan, has teased supporters about his brother’s potential move for months. After Antoine rated his chances of signing for Jose Mourinho’s side as six out of 10, Theo retweeted the video and then tweeted a smiling emoji.

Why Theo Griezmann has threatened to delete his Twitter account

Theo wasn’t in the mood to tease fans on Saturday. He threatened to delete his Twitter account due to the large number of tweets he has received from fans asking about Antoine’s possible move to United.

He even added an image of his mentions, which were filled with tweets asking him to “announce Griezmann to United”.

“I will stop Twitter,” Theo Griezmann wrote. Check out his tweet, which he later deleted, below.

Theo’s not alone in wanting this rumour to be settled.

