SEE: Baron Corbin's savage response to indie wrestler criticising him

Twitter wars in the WWE often provide fans with great entertainment, as the stairs mostly remain in character to post verbal jibes at one another.

Usually, you’d find Kevin Owens at the forefront as he simply takes no prisoners on his Twitter account.

TWITTER FEUDS

However, sometimes that spills over into the real world where things can get personal and it receives a lot of backlash from both fans and fellow professionals.

The biggest example of that in recent weeks saw the whole world talk about Randy Orton, and some comments he made about the independent wrestling scene which saw everyone tweet their opinion on whether he was correct to say the things he did.

This time, it’s SmackDown LIVE’s Baron Corbin under the microscope as he masterfully shot down a critic who was talking down his appearance.

Although it’s usually fans who do that sort of thing to superstars they dislike, it was actually a CZW star – Geoffrey Bravo – who decided to take aim at The Lone Wolf’s appearance and would have instantly regretted hitting the tweet button based on Corbin’s response.

CORBIN SHUTS DOWN INDIE WRESTLER

Without tagging Corbin in his original tweet, Bravo posted: “I don’t get Baron Corbin’s sex appeal that women love….Y’all like the balding, kinda in shape, lost look in the eyes look? Lmao.”

Although it took him one day to notice what a fellow professional had tweeted about him, Corbin took aim at his role on the independent scene compared to Corbin’s bigger role in WWE.

He responded: “@GeoffBravo5_aka I don’t get how you call yourself a pro wrestler. Wrestling for chips and maybe 5 bucks makes you a pretend wrestler. Big difference.”

Ouch.

Bravo then responded: "@BaronCorbinWWE I'm apparently enough of a somebody to elicit a response.... and I didn't even tag you. Have a great day, brother!"

A comment like that is sure to annoy those competing on the independent circuit as they will certainly earn significantly less than those on the WWE’s main roster, apart from a few stand-out names who don’t necessarily need to move to WWE.

However, it could also be argued that Corbin has remained slightly in character during that tweet in order to stay despised while he’s used the indie card before on television when battling Apollo Crews on NXT.

Attacking his look is a little unfair too, as Corbin has gotten into much better shape compared to when he arrived and it’s obvious that WWE likes what they see as numerous sources have claimed he could be pushed into the WWE Championship picture in 2017.

Sorry Bravo, looks like Corbin will probably have the last laugh.

What do you make of Baron Corbin's brilliant response to the critical indie wrestler?

