Matt Hardy says he's done playing nice with Impact Wrestling

Matt Hardy just can't catch a break in his battle to obtain the rights to his beloved "Broken" gimmick.

Hardy and his brother, Jeff, left Impact Wrestling back in February in favor of doing some work for Ring Of Honor (ROH). Immediately after their departure, Impact made it clear on Twitter stating that the "Broken Universe" characters would have to reside under their ownership.

They made that very clear when they sent a cease and desist letter to pay-per-view (PPV) providers of ROH's 15th Anniversary show, in which The Hardys were working against The Young Bucks. The Hardys for forbidden to make any direct references to the gimmick while on ROH TV.

With the exception of using a few "Broken" mannerisms and chants, Matt and Jeff complied.

They sent the pro wrestling world ablaze when they made their surprise return to WWE in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 33. Again, Matt used some "Broken" mannerisms and chants but broke character on-camera for the first time in a while backstage for WWE's YouTube channel.

Since joining WWE, Matt has been desperately attempting to regain control of the "Broken" character's rights in order to bring it over to the WWE Universe. Impact has been blocking Matt's attempts hard, as Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm went as far as releasing a log of private communications between he and Matt, as well as portions of his contract with the promotion.

This was the straw that broke the camel's back for Matt, who took to Twitter to claim that he's done playing nice in the battle for "Broken Brilliance" after Nordholm's recent actions:

Earlier this year rumors began floating around that the WWE was interested in purchasing the gimmick from Impact Wrestling, however, Reby Hardy shot those rumors down and claimed that they were started within Impact itself to paint themselves into a position of power.

The logs in which Nordholm released revealed that WWE had no interest in attempting to help get the rights to the gimmick. Dave Meltzer speculates, however, that the WWE is interested in using the gimmick, they just want nothing to do with the process of attempting to get the rights to it.

What are your thoughts on Matt's comments saying he's done trying to be 'peaceful' with Impact?

