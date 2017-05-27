With the summer transfer window now just weeks away, some clubs are already putting their first deals in place ahead of the new season.

Manchester City announced a huge signing in the shape of Bernardo Silva on Friday, setting the pace early for those looking to make a big impact in the market.

Neighbours Manchester United are yet to make their first move, despite manager Jose Mourinho stating that he won't be hanging around long to get his movements under way but they have a big name on their wish list that might take a while to get sorted.

Antoine Griezmann has been a long-time target of the Red Devils and has been addressing the situation personally this week.

But as per usual, despite his intervention, his situation is still no clearer and the speculation continues to revolve around his future.

Jose Mourinho has made no bones about his interest in the forward, and has once again reiterated his desire to bring him to Old Trafford in time for the new season.

His cause will have been aided by United winning the Europa League and securing their place back in the Champions League, and with a significant transfer war chest rumoured to be at their disposal, there could be very little holding them back from bringing in the players they want.

Mourinho has handed a shortlist of players he wants to United chief Ed Woodward to go and chase during the off-season.

The Special One is currently in Monaco taking in the Grand Prix following a successful campaign that saw the Red Devils lift the League Cup and the Europa League.

Mourinho was asked about his chances of landing the 26-year-old, and admitted that he wasn't sure which way it would go.

"I have no idea. You have to ask Ed Woodward," he told Sky Sports (via the Mirror).

"He knows since March who I want, what I want and how much I want.

"He knows everything since March and now it is for him to work, because he will have holidays in August and in August I am working."

But for the time being, Mourinho has insisted that he isn't interested in football as he looks to recharge his batteries.

I don't care

"Today is the day of the FA Cup final, the Spanish cup final, Portuguese cup final, World Cup Under-20s - and I don't care. I don't care at all.

"I am not even interested in results.

"I am really happy with our season, I am really happy with the trophies, I am really happy to be back to Champions League.

"But now is time to have a rest, disconnect completely, do other things and enjoy my family, my friends, enjoy some other sports that I love and forget football. I need that."

