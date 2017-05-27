From the moment that Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors last summer, the team has been on a collision course with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After losing to LeBron James’ squad in last year’s Finals, the team went out and signed the best free agent available.



Durant has had an excellent year in the Bay Area and that dominance has continued into the playoffs as well. The Dubs have gotten through the first three rounds of the playoffs unscathed and will see themselves matched up against the team that everyone thought would be there.



Fans haven’t been exactly subtle about their frustration with the early rounds of these playoffs and it has formed a constant talking point for sports media. This Finals promises to be epic and there is nothing about the fact that everyone knew this would happen that would change that.

Still, both the Warriors and the Cavaliers have had to answer questions about how strange it is to have two clearly dominant teams while most of the field has been squashed under their collective heels. Draymond Green for one, doesn’t believe it’s a bad thing at all.

In an interview, he told reporters that he is proud to be a part of an intense rivalry like this one and a matchup that will be etched in the history of the game. Having these two teams competing on the largest stage possible is the best outcome in his eyes.

Article continues below

Green explains: “I think it's a great thing for the league, contrary to popular belief what everyone says is boring. I think maybe people just fail to realize that you just have two great teams and don’t appreciate that. Everyone wants to say, ‘This is boring,’ and this, that, and the other. But you usually don’t appreciate something until you don’t have it anymore.

“I think maybe that’s just a lack of appreciation for greatness. But then when you look at a situation, most people have never reached greatness. So maybe there’s just not an understanding of what you’re watching.”

This “Three-match”, as some have taken to calling it, represents uncharted territory for the league and there is no question that more eyes will be on this series than even last year’s classic battle. Green wants fans to enjoy the moment because there is no timetable on true greatness.

Golden State won’t always be in the Finals and LeBron James continues to battle Father Time in his quest to win basketball immortality. There will come a day where these two juggernauts will not meet in the championship round.

Fortunately for fans, this year is not that time.