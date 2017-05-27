How an NFL team made WWE give Jinder Mahal a main event push

WWE fans around the world were shocked last weekend when Jinder Mahal won against Randy Orton at Backlash to become the new WWE champion.

The reason why they were shocked was because Mahal, who has never been considered a main event superstar before this push and was always a jobber, now finds himself amongst the likes of John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock, and many more legends of the sports entertainment business that have won the illustrious WWE title.

It has become a huge talking point amongst WWE fans as they'll be the ones that decide whether or not The Maharaja is a success as champion and if the company made the right decision to give him a title run in order to boost their reach to fans in India.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, according to The Dirty Sheets Podcast via Sportskeeda, the story behind Mahal's championship run goes deeper than just WWE trying to have a bigger appeal in India. It goes all the way back to what happened to Mahal at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.

The Maharaja was involved in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at The Showcase of the Immortals. He was part of the final two alongside Mojo Rawley. During the finale of the match, Mahal taunted New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was sitting at ringside.

Article continues below

This caused Gronkowski to get up out of his seat, enter the ring, and shoved the WWE champion to the floor, giving the opportunity for Rawley to win the match. The two then celebrated in the middle of the ring.

While Mojo won, according to The Dirty Sheets Podcast, the call for him to be the victor was a last minute call and was only made when the tight end agreed to get involved in the match, as the original winner was supposed to be Braun Strowman.

However, one person that didn't sign off on Gronkowski's WWE appearance was the team's head coach Bill Belichick. Gronkowski is such an important player to New England that the team was furious when they found out he got involved and forced him not to get involved again.

This, in turn, forced WWE to change their plans, as they did originally have planned for Rawley and the Patriots star to tag team against Mahal and an unnamed partner. This was scrapped, with The Maharaja replacing Baron Corbin as the No.1 contender, giving him a WWE Championship match at Backlash.

Rawley, on the other hand, became the biggest loser of the booking as creative couldn't produce any sort of alternative booking for him.

So when you watch SmackDown Live over the next few weeks before Money in the Bank and you see Mahal with the WWE title, remember how he got there. The Patriots decision to ban Gronkowski from appearing in the company ultimately led to The Maharaja becoming the WWE champion.

Are you happy with Jinder Mahal as WWE champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms